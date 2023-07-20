GILFORD — Two boaters were briefly hospitalized and two Marine Patrol officers were lucky to swim out of Lake Winnipesaukee on their own Wednesday night following an accident with an out-of-control speedboat.

The officers were responding to a distress call from boaters who were thrown overboard after their vessel collided with a rock. Upon arriving at the scene, the Marine Patrol's own craft capsized as they attempted to corral the runaway boat.

