GILMANTON — Inspired by a CNN report, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Gilmanton School are about to open their own “Food Shed” to benefit individuals in need.
The opening will mark the end of two years of research, planning, fundraising, construction, and hard work. Two years ago, inspired by a story the students heard during their weekly “Good News Thursdays,” a group of seventh-graders started a project in hopes of making a difference in their community.
The students were inspired by a report from the New Hampshire Food Bank that one in nine men, women, and children in New Hampshire are “food insecure,” meaning they do not know where their next meal will come from.
The students received donations from Lowe’s in Tilton and the Gilmanton PTA to enable them to build their own “food shed” to serve individuals in the community who need extra food and toiletries.
Even though there is a local food pantry, the students learned through a meeting with their local pantry organizer that there are many more people who are unable to utilize their services for a variety of reasons.
The food shed will be located outside of the school, making access completely confidential, and it will be open 24/7.
The students have been collecting donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries to stock the shed for the remainder of the school year and into the summer. The students organized a school-wide incentive program encouraging students to bring in items for the shed, utilizing prize donations from Piche’s, the Common Man Restaurant, Sal’s Pizza, and Tina Birdsall of Keller Williams Realty. They have already collected more than 800 items.
