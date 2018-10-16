LACONIA — A Gilmanton man, charged with drug possession, received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge Monday.
Under the terms of a negotiated plea Thomas McWhinnie, 55, of 95A Meetinghouse Road, in Gilmanton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled drug. He had been charged with a felony drug possession charge.
McWhinnie was sentenced to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility with all the time suspended, on condition of three years good behavior. Under the terms of the negotiated sentence he is required to meet with a licensed alcohol and drug abuse counselor. He will also be on probation for six months.
(1) comment
Wonder if his equally scumbagish brother had any pull on this slap on the wrist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.