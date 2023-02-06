GILFORD — Town voters are asked to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Gilford High School to deliberate over the warrant articles that will appear before town meeting voters March 14.
Those who attend the deliberative session, the first of two annual meetings for towns that use the SB 2 type of municipal government, don’t vote to approve or disapprove of the actions within the warrant articles — that happens during voting in the second meeting. Instead, they have the ability to change how those warrant articles are worded, and can make substantial amendments in the process.
The biggest ticket item on any town’s annual warrant is its operating budget. Gilford’s proposed budget, as it appears on the draft of the warrant article, asks for $16.9 million, an 8.73% increase over the prior budget. If voters decline the budget, the town would operate on the default budget of $15.6 million.
Scott Dunn, town administrator, said factors driving an increase in the budget were wages, which went up by $608,000, retirement costs ($94,000), health insurance ($89,000), and electricity and heating fuel, which combined for an increase of $197,300.
If the town were to make do with the default budget, which is based on the prior year’s figures, he said it would be up to the selectboard to decide how to manage the expenditures. He said the board would likely consider reducing planned wage increases, reducing staff positions and postponing road projects.
“The good news, however, is that the estimated tax rate increase to pay for the new budget is a municipal tax rate change from $4.14 to $4.25, or 2.5%,” Dunn said.
According to Dunn, the greatest challenge in this year’s budgeting process was determining what an appropriate wage scale for town employees would look like, “in a world where entry-level jobs in retail and fast food outlets were exceeding the amounts we had been paying to experienced truck drivers and office workers,” Dunn said. “We were also falling behind on wage levels for firefighters and police officers when compared to other communities in the Lakes Region.”
Dunn said that the selectboard and Budget Committee unanimously agreed to increase pay for most town employees by $2 to $3 per hour, and sought to keep the rest of the budget as flat as possible.
Voters at the deliberative session will be able to review zoning ordinance amendments that would create a system for regulating and permitting short-term rentals, remove the Zoning Board of Adjustment’s ability to interpret the zoning ordinance and amend the regulations for excavation of steep slopes.
Other warrant articles up for deliberation include collective bargaining contracts, the purchase of a new fire engine, a pickup truck with plow and a front loader for the Department of Public Works.
