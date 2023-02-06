GILFORD — Town voters are asked to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Gilford High School to deliberate over the warrant articles that will appear before town meeting voters March 14.

Those who attend the deliberative session, the first of two annual meetings for towns that use the SB 2 type of municipal government, don’t vote to approve or disapprove of the actions within the warrant articles — that happens during voting in the second meeting. Instead, they have the ability to change how those warrant articles are worded, and can make substantial amendments in the process.

