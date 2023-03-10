GILFORD — When voters head to the polls next week, they’ll have the opportunity to select candidates in two competitive races. Two people are running for a seat on the selectboard, and four candidates have signed up for the three available positions on the Budget Committee.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Gilford Youth Center on Potter Hill Road.

