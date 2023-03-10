GILFORD — When voters head to the polls next week, they’ll have the opportunity to select candidates in two competitive races. Two people are running for a seat on the selectboard, and four candidates have signed up for the three available positions on the Budget Committee.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Gilford Youth Center on Potter Hill Road.
Selectboard
Incumbent Kevin Hayes has served on the selectboard for nine years, and the school board for nine before that. He is a “semi-retired” civil engineer and contractor who has lived in Gilford for all but two years since 1982. He and his wife will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this summer.
“I enjoy serving the public and my fellow townspeople,” Hayes said, adding that he’s found his education and life experience to be helpful in managing town business. He pointed to a school renovation project, work with the budget and capital improvement committees, as well as other town boards, and union contract negotiations as examples of his work for the town.
“It is important to me to see that Gilford remains a great town to raise a family in,” Hayes said. He said he feels passionate about providing services that residents expect, and taking care of the town’s infrastructure and equipment, while also keeping taxes “manageable.”
If returned to the selectboard for another term, Hayes said his goals would be to find a solution to the town beach bathhouse issue, address the Department of Public Works facility needs, manage rising labor, equipment and subcontractor costs, and help lead the town through its regular reassessment process.
“I try to maintain a positive, can-do attitude regarding anything I take on and try to keep an open mind on issues,” Hayes said. “I have the time and opportunity to serve the citizens of Gilford and enjoy the work we do.”
Angelo Farruggia is offering voters a choice, and a chance to give him his first term as selectboard member. It wouldn’t be his first role representing the interests of voters, as he is currently serving on the Budget Committee.
Farruggia grew up in Gilford, attending Gilford Elementary and Middle schools. He has been a Lakes Region resident for 34 years, and a resident of Gilford, where he and his wife raise two children, since 2008.
“When it was time to start a family, my wife and I felt there was not better place to call home than Gilford,” Farruggia said. He and his wife own and operate Fire N’ Stone, a stove shop and chimney service business, which they started in their home and have since moved to Tilton.
Farruggia said he feels passionate about balancing the need to give town departments the resources they require while still keeping taxes low, and protecting town amenities such as the beach on Lake Winnipesaukee, which has been the subject of discussion recently about who should be granted access, and what to do with the aged bath house.
“For this project I have been working on and organizing a plan for our community to fund this project through donations of money, time and work, much as we did in the 1980s with the imagination station at Gilford Elementary School as opposed to using tax dollars,” Farruggia said about the town beach bath house.
Another important issue for Farruggia is the regulation of short term rentals, he said. “This is very important to our town and in preserving our wonderful community and the amenities afforded to us as residents.”
Farrugia said he would “love nothing more than the honor to serve my community as a selectman. Gilford has provided me with so many memories of my youth and now a wonderful place to raise my family, and I can think of no better way to give back.”
Budget Committee
Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Budget Committee.
Valerie Chase, a town resident for 30 years, has long been active in the community, in both personal and professional capacities. She is a retired special education paraprofessional, and spent 22 of her 32 working years in Gilford schools. She was active with the Parents of Performing Students organization, and is a member of the Gilford Old Home Day Committee. She is a current member of the Budget Committee and is a cemetery trustee.
“I have always enjoyed being a volunteer in my community,” said Chase. “Having already served on these boards, I feel my experience makes me a great candidate to continue in these positions.”
Chase said that she feels strongly about ensuring the town has the ability to serve the needs of its residents without creating too great of a tax burden. She said she is also “passionate about maintaining the quality of education for both present and future incoming learners, that is the history of Gilford schools.”
She said she is able to see both sides of budget discussions, such as the desire to provide great schools and the desire for low taxes. “This insight makes it possible for me to better understand the budgets submitted by the [school district] and other departments,” Chase said.
Purvi Patel is pursuing her first candidacy for public office, something she said she has time for now that her son, a senior at Gilford High School, is preparing to leave for college.
Patel touted her experience as both a local pharmacist, and as co-owner of Case & Keg, a small retail business in Laconia.
“I believe my experiences as a longtime resident, a team manager, and a small-business owner offer a unique skills set that will help me serve the community well in this position,” said Patel, who added, “I am aware of community issues and can bring some refreshing perspective to the Budget Committee.”
Patel said she is most passionate about health care, especially for older residents, and education for the young. She said her experience in budgets, both in her personal life and as a business owner, make her a strong candidate.
“My goals are to be fair and transparent as a Budget Committee member, and to serve our community after all it has given our family,” Patel said.
Keri Ricci also brings a health care background to her candidacy. She currently works as a therapist for Lakes Region Mental Health Center, and has also worked for the state’s Division of Children, Youth and Families. In an earlier career, she worked in retail management, and was charged with improving struggling locations through fiscal responsibility and personnel engagement.
Ricci, who grew up on Long Island, New York, first came to New Hampshire for college and has owned a home in Gilford for three years. She is seeking her first role in public office.
“I believe in being an active and engaged citizen and now that I have rooted myself in Gilford I was seeking a way to do just that,” Ricci said. “I hope to support my town and fellow residents in maintaining the excellent reputation that Gilford has within the Lakes Region.”
She said she feels most passionate about human rights and mental health awareness, and that she values transparency and integrity. As a member of the Budget Committee, she said she would endeavor to provide a budget that is “balanced and effective in meeting the town and residents’ needs.”
David Tyler is seeking a second term on the Budget Committee, and said he is running in order to “have better visibility into the financials of the town.”
Tyler is married and a father of three children, all of whom attend Gilford Elementary. He owns and operates a small business. He said he feels that “larger ticket, non-essential projects” should be paid for through fundraising instead of taxation, and that “asking the right questions is needed to find areas for improvement.”
Tyler said a specific priority for him is to lower the town’s surplus fund balance, while still keeping it at a level “sufficient for emergencies.”
“For any voters that are concerned about where their tax money is going, I’d highly recommend attending the Gilford Budget Committee meetings,” Tyler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.