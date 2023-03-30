At left, budget committee write-in candidate Sean Murphy and Kevin Hayes, selectboard incumbent, greet voters in Gilford on Tuseday. Hayes was elected for a fourth term on the selectboard, while Murphy's bid was unsuccessful. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
GILFORD — Kevin Hayes easily defeated a challenger to win a fourth term on the selectboard, and voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to regulate short-term rentals, in town voting. The polls were open on Tuesday after a two-week delay caused by a winter storm on March 14, the original election date.
In the other contested race, voters chose Purvi Patel (698), Valerie Chase (787) and Keri Ricci (684) to serve on the Budget Committee. David Tyler’s 429 votes were not enough to earn one of the three available seats.
Voters preferred Hayes by a count of 947 to 163 over challenger Angelo Farruggia, who has served the town on the Budget Committee.
Short-term rentals
The question about regulation of short-term rentals proved popular, passing by a vote of 933 to 184. The regulations are set to take effect July 1.
The proposal, which can be viewed in full at gilfordnh.org under the “Planning Board” section, requires anyone who wishes to offer their dwelling as a short-term rental, defined as a rental for up to 30 days, to first acquire a conditional use permit from the Planning Board. Abutters would be notified of such an application, and the Planning Board would “review individual applications and make unique decisions on those applications when unforeseen circumstances or unintended consequences occur."
Applications would be required to include a site plan of the property, including floor plan showing sleeping areas, beds, bathrooms and kitchen spaces; emergency contact information for an owner or agent who would be available for contact at any hour and could respond to the site within 60 minutes; proof of an adequate septic system; a plan for trash storage and removal; approval from the town’s fire department regarding life safety codes; and an application fee as determined by the selectboard.
Permits would initially be valid for three years and could be renewed, and would not be transferable.
Once approved, short-term rentals would be subject to several regulations. Those rules include limits on the number of guests per sleeping area, limits on number of parked vehicles per sleeping area, limits on height and placement of dumpsters and limits on noise so as to not disturb “the neighbors’ peaceful enjoyment of their property."
In instances where the regulations are violated, the owner will be offered an opportunity to correct the violation. Failing that, the conditional use permit could be revoked and the owner would have to wait for a year before applying for a new permit. If the owner has their permit revoked for a second time, they would not be allowed to apply for a third.
