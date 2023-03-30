Gilford voting

At left, budget committee write-in candidate Sean Murphy and Kevin Hayes, selectboard incumbent, greet voters in Gilford on Tuseday. Hayes was elected for a fourth term on the selectboard, while Murphy's bid was unsuccessful. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — Kevin Hayes easily defeated a challenger to win a fourth term on the selectboard, and voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to regulate short-term rentals, in town voting. The polls were open on Tuesday after a two-week delay caused by a winter storm on March 14, the original election date.

In the other contested race, voters chose Purvi Patel (698), Valerie Chase (787) and Keri Ricci (684) to serve on the Budget Committee. David Tyler’s 429 votes were not enough to earn one of the three available seats.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.