GILFORD — With wider-than-usual candidate slates and heated school board races in Lakes Region towns, voter turnout on Tuesday was healthy to higher-than-average in Gilford, where roughly 900 residents cast ballots by 3:20 pm with nearly four hours to go.
Outside the polls, candidates stood with stacked signs, vying for the attention of voters.
“Today it’s been all positive. People are showing their support,” said Michelle Tyler, one of five candidates running for two openings on the Gilford School Board.
“Voting has been steady all day,” with 600 reported to have cast ballots by around noon, said Nicole Hogan, a candidate with two children in Gilford Elementary School.
Leading up to the election, comments were volleyed heavily on social media, and some voters said Tuesday they feared judgment online if they shared their views, favorite candidates or even their reasons for voting.
On social media, candidates and their platforms sometimes became targets, along with Gilford residents airing opinions.
“Either they’re for it and thank you and are appreciative,” said school board candidate Koleen Crawford, “or they troll you” and pillory runners with whom they disagree. “There needs to be more mutual respect and self-education on the voters’ part,” Crawford said. “It’s not a red or blue thing. It’s about our kids.”
All five school board candidates were parents, vying for seats that incumbents Gretchen Gandini and Karen Thurston have held for six and nine years respectively. Other contenders included Jessica Jacques, a teacher and math specialist, and Patrick Hughes, a youth sports coach.
“I look at myself as an outsider,” said Hughes, a parent of five students in Gilford Middle or High School, who said he likes the way the district’s schools are run, and would change little – but would bring common sense and a willingness to listen to serving on the board.
A positive change this election was having so many names to choose from. “There’s definitely more interest in this race. Usually, we have two people running per year, sometimes just one,” Hughes said.
Common themes of school board candidates in the Lakes Region, many who were running for the first time, included improving communication and listening to parents at board meetings, and securing more transparency about curriculum content and explanations about budget increases.
Teachers, parents and school administrators say combating learning loss tops the agenda for schools and school boards at this time. That means figuring out how best to use federal COVID relief funds to help students catch up to where they should be.
Kirk Beitler, superintendent of SAU 73, which includes schools in Gilford and Gilmanton Elementary School, said learning loss is found in pockets, scattered across different age groups and occurring in core areas including mathematics, language arts and science. The district is focusing on helping elementary and middle schoolers regain lost ground and move forward in basic skills in reading and writing, he said.
At this point, “We’re trying to define what the learning loss is, and what types of data to look at,” which include standardized test scores and attendance records, to identify which children need help in which areas, and how best to deliver that, during school hours and/or after school, Beitler said. As a result of the switch to remote learning and the quarantining of students who test positive for COVID-19, “Probably everyone has experienced some sort of learning loss,” Beitler said.
