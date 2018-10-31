GILFORD — The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has set the town’s 2018 property tax rate at $17.04 per $1,000 of net assessed valuation. That represents a 22-cent decrease (1.27 percent) from the 2017 tax rate of $17.26, and a 91-cent decrease (5.07 percent) from the 2016 rate of $17.95.
The decrease can be partly attributed to the town’s increased property values, which have risen by $113,063,990, or 6.81 percent, over the past two years. The one-year increase was $18,105,020, or 1.03 percent.
That means that, on average, a $200,000 home in 2016 would have paid $3,590 in taxes at the $17.95 rate, but now would be assessed at $213,620 and would pay $3,640. Individual properties will vary, based on the type of structure, location, and other factors that affect valuation.
The breakdown of the tax rate shows the municipal rate at $5.11 per $1,000 of valuation, an increase of 20 cents (4.07 percent) from 2017, but a decrease of 23 cents (4.31 percent) from 2016.
The county rate is $1.37 per $1,000, a 15-cent (12.3 percent) increase from 2017, and a four-cent increase (3.01 percent) from 2016.
The state education tax rate $2.17 per $1,000, a 10-cent decrease (4.41 percent) from 2017 and a 13-cent decrease (5.65 percent) from 2016.
The local education rate is $8.39 per $1,000, a 47-cent (5.3 percent) decrease from 2017 and a 59-cent decrease (6.57 percent) from 2016.
Residents of the Gunstock Acres Water District will have a tax rate of 67 cents, a six-cent (9.8 percent) increase from the 2017 tax rate of 61 cents.
Town Administrator Scott Dunn said the town expects to mail the tax bills around mid-November, with a due date projected for mid-December.
