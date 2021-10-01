BELMONT — Caroline Colby knew she could make a run for the national dressage championships at some point, because she did well the last time she competed regionally. But that was two years ago, and this time she was partnering with a new, young horse.
Her new partner was ready to dance, it turned out.
Colby and Lorino, her Westfalian horse, were in the lead of the United States Dressage Federation’s Region 8, which includes all of New England and New York, after the first show of the season. They kept it up throughout the year, earning high marks at each event and easily qualifying for the regional championships, held Sept. 23-26 in Saugerties, New York. Their dominance carried them to take the title of Region 8 Champions, which means that Colby and Lorino have qualified to participate in the US Dressage Finals, which will be held Nov. 11-13 in Lexington, Kentucky.
It’s a significant accomplishment for any horse and rider, but for Colby, 15 and a sophomore at Gilford High School, and Lorino, seven years old, it’s an achievement at the beginning of their riding career.
Collby is hardly a novice, though. She started riding at three years old, at Lakes Region Riding Academy. The equestrian in her soon emerged. Colby, who now keeps Lorino at the Stables at Century Farms in Belmont and trains with CAF Equestrian, visits the stables at least four times each week, and for at least three hours each visit.
She plays volleyball and tennis, and wakeboards in the summer, but there’s nothing that captivates her like horse riding. Colby likes the barn culture, likes being outside, and particularly likes being around the horses.
“I feel like I like animals in general, it’s nice being with animals,” Colby said. Her mother, Renay Colby, said that her daughter has an uncanny connection with her horses, that she can tell at a glance if something is wrong with Lorino.
Something was up with the horse in their last judged event leading up to their championship ride. It was one of the worst days she and Lorino had had together, so she was surprised when the big day came and it was as if the horse knew that it was time to shine. “He was perfect that day,” Colby said.
She and Lorino will compete in the training level 3 finals in Lexington. In her class, she will be competing against riders as old as 21.
Colby said she is more excited than nervous. Her goal, she said, is, “Honestly, just to do our best (and) enjoy the experience.”
