GILFORD — The town's new fire engine, "Engine 3," has been put into service.
Fire Chief Steve Carrier said the custom-built 2018 E One on a Typhoon chassis will become the Gilford Fire Department's first-due "attack" engine, relied upon to carry the majority of the department’s firefighting workload.
E3 will be replacing Engine 4, a 1987 Ranger, which will be taken out of service and sold, outright, as soon as Engine 2 — a 2003 KME — receives a minor overhaul so it is ready to come back to the fleet.
"We will realize a number of improvements with the new engine," Carrier said, going on to list its principal features: a 1,500-gallon-per-minute pump; ability to carry 1,000 gallons of water and 30 gallons of Cold Fire™ (a foam-like fire suppressant); a medical equipment cabinet that is accessible from the ground from the exterior of the fire engine; lighted and larger foot steps at the side and rear to access the top of the fire engine; a remote-controlled LED light tower; a color-coded pump panel (discharges, drains, and valves); a 6,000-watt hydraulic generator with two cord reels and two outlet boxes; 1,600 feet of 4-inch supply hose; four 200-foot preconnects and a 150-foot preconnect of 1.75-inch attack hose; a preconnected portable monitor/deluge gun; and electric master intake valves and internal pressure relief valves.
It also has dual electronic displays in the cab to monitor all aspects of the vehicle; improved brackets for self-contained breathing apparatus in the cab, improving safety; and dual mobile radios to improve communication capabilities.
Carrier invites those who want to see the new Engine 3, to contact Gilford Fire-Rescue.
