GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 175 calls for service during the five-day period ending at midnight Sunday.
Two people were arrested.
Deborah Mullen, 59, of 23 Liscomb Circle, Lot 5, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault and simple assault.
David P. Emans, 36, of 23 Liscomb Circle, Lot 5, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Police made 75 motor vehicle stops.
Motor vehicle accidents on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), and Lakeshore Road (Route 11) were investigated.
Police responded to a report of criminal threatening on Scenic Drive.
Reports of larceny on Lake Street and Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Police investigated a reported assault on Sargent Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.