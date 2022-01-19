GILFORD — The New Hampshire Attorney General has launched a criminal investigation of Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee, who was placed on paid administrative leave starting Jan. 10 – not Dec. 10 as first reported by The Sun.
No further details, including the potential charges against Bean Burpee, are available at this time, said Timothy Sullivan, an attorney in the Public Integrity Unit of NH Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Bureau.
Town Administrator Scott Dunn, advised by the town’s attorney, was also unable to share more information regarding Bean Burpee’s removal. During the investigation, Bean Burpee, who became Gilford’s police chief in June 2014, will continue to collect his annual salary of $102,123.
Deputy Police Chief Kris Kelley said Tuesday he understood it to be a personnel issue. Legal and privacy issues prevent further details from being made public, said Kelley, who is assuming the chief’s responsibilities during his leave.
It’s impossible to predict how long the investigation will last, or the duration of Bean Burpee’s absence, town and legal authorities say.
