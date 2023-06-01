GILFORD — After nearly two decades of work, Gilford’s Parks & Rec Director Herb Greene is pursuing a career in firefighting.
The Sandwich-born, longtime town employee said he was “looking for a new challenge.”
“I had a previous interest in firefighting and EMS but because of my position, I hadn’t had time to get the necessary certifications,” Greene said. “It’s a good way to give back to the public, and that service is really needed. Especially right now.”
Taking the helm is Jenny Hancock, a 2021 graduate from the University of Maine at Farmington.
“This week marks a month of being director,” Hancock said. “I was a recreation specialist for a year. I still am the Gilford Middle School alpine coach.”
Greene's decision to pursue firefighting was “definitely a shock,” to Hancock.
“But, it was very exciting,” Hancock said. “We're just happy that he's doing what he wants to do.”
While growing up in Sandwich, Greene said both the fields of firefighting and parks and recreation were all around him.
“My father was a volunteer firefighter. My grandfather was on the volunteer fire department for a number of years, then served as the chief for 20-something years,” Greene recalled.
When asked why he chose parks and recreation over firefighting despite his pedigree, Greene stated that parks and rec was a “big part of his life” growing up.
“I participated in a lot of the parks and rec programs. I volunteered, reffed youth sports, helped out with tennis lessons,” Greene said. “I had a big interest in that. I was really involved with athletics.”
Like Greene, Hancock also grew up adjacent to parks and recreation.
“I grew up in New Hampshire. I've been living in Gilmanton all my life, now I live in Tilton. I went to Giford High and grew up in this area,” Hancock said. “When I was little, I did one of the soccer camps that Gilford Parks and Recreation had offered,” Hancock continued. “I still played soccer and softball and always big into skiing.”
Both Hancock and Greene ended up pursuing the field in college. For Greene, that lead to a 17-year career in Gilford.
“I am in the process of getting certifications, once I have those, I’ll start to see what towns are hiring,” Greene said. “It’s both exciting and nerve-racking. At this point in my career, if I was going to make the change, I’d make it sooner rather than later, so I’m taking the leap.”
"This is definitely a transition, and I'm excited to bring in some new programs for all ages, just really help to find something for everyone to enjoy," Hancock said. "We do have my old position open right now, so we're hoping to hire someone for that."

