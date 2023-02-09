GILFORD — Local schools have new funds earmarked for helping students recover from the online learning era brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a third round of federal stimulus funds that offered $1.24 million just for the town's schools.

The third of three annual Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants was approved by the Gilford School Board in December 2022, and Board Chair Jeanin Onos said it comes with a requirement that 30% must be spent on programs that ensure students recover from any learning loss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.