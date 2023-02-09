GILFORD — Local schools have new funds earmarked for helping students recover from the online learning era brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a third round of federal stimulus funds that offered $1.24 million just for the town's schools.
The third of three annual Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants was approved by the Gilford School Board in December 2022, and Board Chair Jeanin Onos said it comes with a requirement that 30% must be spent on programs that ensure students recover from any learning loss.
“We’re trying to tackle that and make sure kids don’t have a learning loss going on because of how we had to conduct school during COVID,” Onos said. “Not everyone can learn on a computer.”
Along with funding a new late bus at all three schools, the ESSER funds will be used to pay for additional staffing as needed, repairs or updates to technology, materials, professional support for curricula changes deemed necessary, student wellness and socio-emotional learning.
“The money is helping because it allows us to pay the teachers for the extra work they’re doing, and we can offer that extra hand in the classroom — when we can find it — those support systems for students [dealing with] the potential of learning loss,” Onos said, adding the district is still trying to gather data to quantify the learning loss.
The district can then use that information to be sure they are addressing the needs, she said.
“That’s a work in progress,” she added. “It’s very hard to gauge some of that.”
The grant received by the school district came from a $312 million federal pool, and funds were dispersed to all cities and towns in districts across the country.
One perk that came with the funding this year is a late bus that now picks up children at all three schools after extracurricular programming. The bus costs $82.42 per day and is running three days a week through June at a total cost of $5,192.
Onos said before the school board approved funding for the bus, a survey on its potential value was sent out in the fall to 141 residents, 90 of whom replied in favor of the added transportation option.
The availability of a late bus began Jan. 17 and was noticed to the public on the Gilford School District website by Superintendent Kirk Beitler. The goal of the yearlong pilot program is to provide access to enrichment programming for young people to enhance their education.
The late bus offers pick-ups at Gilford Elementary School, Gilford Middle School and Gilford High School on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, except on early release days.
“This will be a resource for students so that they can access enrichment programming, tutoring, after-school activities, homework club and extra help with their teachers,” Beitler said.
“We felt the late bus would be something to level the playing field for students that may not have after-school transportation,” Beitler added. “I am optimistic that the late bus pilot program will be a valuable resource for Gilford students.”
Onos said, “We will reevaluate at the end of the year to see if we can continue the bus and to see if there remains a need.”
Elementary, middle and high school students ride one late bus together.
The bus picks up middle and high school students at 4:15 p.m. in front of the high school; middle school students are supervised in the school’s front office after programming ends, and they are then escorted to the high school to catch the bus.
Elementary students are picked up at 4:20 p.m. All students are dropped off at their existing bus stops.
Students must sign up in the front office of each school on the morning of the day they would like to ride the late bus to reserve a spot. For more information, email gsd@sau73.org.
