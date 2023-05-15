GILFORD — Some came from Gilmanton, some came from Gilford, but for the last four years, all of the top 10 graduating seniors from Gilford High School have been Golden Eagles. As they prepare to head off to pursue their own futures, Golden Eagles they’ll always be.
When considering what to pursue as a career, Ashley Sanderson said she had always wanted to help people, “and I didn’t know how.” That was until she took an aptitude test that ranked her as a prime candidate for occupational therapy.
“I talked to occupational therapists, and it was everything I wanted to do with my career,” she said, so Sanderson is planning to matriculate to Quinnipiac University, where she will study health science.
At Gilford, Sanderson was class secretary and president of the Varsity Club, which helped fundraise and organized the winter carnival. She also ran indoor track, played lacrosse and volleyball, and said being part of a state championship-winning volleyball program was both surreal and “awesome.”
“The whole school congratulated you, getting to see the banner on the wall, it’s very rewarding to know that hard work does pay off,” Sanderson said.
Savannah Neuman will be heading to Western Carolina University in the fall, to study biology and pre-medicine. Her goal is to to become a doctor who specializes in reproductive health and infertility.
“I really want to help people, specifically women,” Neuman said. “I think it will be a great career field for me and I’ll enjoy it.”
Neuman played soccer for all four of her years at Gilford. She was also part of the French and Unified clubs, honor society, youth in government, and treasurer of her class.
The parts of her high school experience that will stay with her, she said, were the interpersonal connections she made.
“I think the friendships I’ve made, teams I’ve been on,” she said of her state championship team, “it’s something I never experienced until this year.”
Ethan Roys will be heading to Plymouth State University next school year, where he plans to divide his studies between something he’s passionate about and something he thinks will be a good career field.
“I’ve always loved English, reading and writing,” Roys said. “Accounting, I have family that have done something similar. It’s something that I’m good at.”
Roys is part of student leadership, the National Honor Society, and performs community service through Gilford Community Church.
“All the teachers here have been great,” Roys said about his time in high school, but one class stood out for him. “Most memorable, this year I took AP Literature and Composition,” taught by Emily Wolpin. “All the work has been very fun. I enjoy reading older works and analyzing.”
Roys said he wants his education to go on, even after his formal school has concluded.
“I hope to continue learning, keep learning new things and I hope to always continue learning,” Roys said.
Jalen Reese, whose excellence on the hardwood earned him the titles Mr. NH Basketball and All-State Player of the Year, is heading off to Hamilton College, where he will major in math and play on the basketball team.
His athletic experience in Gilford, where he said there were “great coaches” and strong community support, has helped shape who he is as he heads off to college.
“I know I have a winner’s mentality. I know how to get there,” Reese said. “The hard work I put into basketball, I [also] put into the classroom. I can focus on both things and still succeed.”
Reese was part of National Honor Society, Varsity and Spanish clubs, student government, and is vice president of the senior class.
Reese said about math, “The subjectiveness of the subject is something I’ve always loved.” He envisions himself becoming an actuary, helping insurers evaluate risks, as a career.
Between then and now, though, there will be a lot of basketball games to be decided. Asked about his athletic ambitions, Reese said it’s simple: “Just to win. I want to be All-American in Division III.”
Melody Gallant said she has been drawn to art throughout her education, but, “I didn’t know if I could make a career in it.” That doubt was corrected by one of her art teachers at Gilford, Laura Weed, who helped her to realize that there were many career paths for people with artistic aptitudes.
As a result of that realization, Gallant will be heading to The New School, Parsons, to study design.
“I consider myself a ‘jack-of-all-trades,’” Gallant said. “I like photography, I like painting, I’ve been getting into sculpture this year, I’m into fashion. I like to keep my options open and be well-rounded.”
Gallant said she is thinking about product design as a career, but doesn’t want to impose limits on herself.
“Just because I’m an artist, I’m not just an artist,” Gallant said. “Art is often looked at as an unrealistic field, but there’s a smart way to do anything. You just need to look at it.”
Math and science come easily to Joseph Schelb, which is why he’ll be studying engineering at Purdue University next fall. He said he knew he wanted to become an engineer after taking one of Dan Caron’s classes.
“I took a CAD class sophomore year, that was the most fun class I ever had,” Schelb said. “Redesigning something over and over again — if it doesn’t work, you redesign it.”
Schelb, the child of a military family, lived in Japan from the ages of 2 to 5, and Italy from 10 to 12.
At Gilford, Schelb was part of National Honor Society and Spanish Club, and played on the tennis, cross-country running and Nordic ski teams. He said the experience of the sports teams will stay with him — “having friends push you to work harder.”
Alex Burnham is another engineer-to-be. He will be studying mechanical engineering at Wentworth Institute of Technology. Burnham is interested in the field of sports engineering, which, in his words, is “improving equipment, and how different equipment can improve the game.”
Burnham is a soccer player who played for Gilford in his first year, with a club for the next two years, and came back to play for the Golden Eagles for his final high school year. Sports engineering, he said, is a chance for him to combine his love of athletics with his interest in math.
Of all of his experiences at Gilford High, Burnham said it’s the athletics that he’ll take with him.
“The high school environment for sports teams makes you a lot closer to a lot of kids that you wouldn’t normally be,” he said.
Riley Logan has had a challenging go of it as a high schooler, as she’s struggled with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which has necessitated surgeries for her shoulders and her hips, and made her worried about what it would be like to finish her school work. That concern underlined what she said she will remember most about Gilford High School.
“For me, it’s always been the flexibility and understanding of teachers as I navigate my health issues,” Logan said.
Logan is planning to take a gap year — “to focus on getting myself better” — then will attend the University of New England to study business. She enjoys math, she said, and likes the idea of a career in banking.
“My dad works at Bank of New Hampshire. I would like to work at a bank; I feel like there’s a lot of problem solving and a lot of things to explore at a bank.”
Logan said she hopes to be determined as an adult. “I never want to give up on anything, despite obstacles.”
Madison Nash, the class valedictorian, will be heading to Roger Williams University this fall. She isn’t sure what degree she will earn, but is excited about the school’s American Sign Language courses.
Nash was the parliamentarian in National Honor Society, was part of the Unified Club, and said the whitewater rafting experience she and her classmates shared in Maine is something that she will take with her.
“I think the class trip was a nice memory to have,” Nash said. “We were doing a nice trip and you could hang out with people you wouldn’t normally. That was fun.”
Nash seeks out memorable experiences. She has been ziplining at Gunstock Mountain Resort and, now that she’s 18, she is planning to go skydiving this summer. “It’s just the thrill of it, and you don’t get to do that in your everyday life.”
Taryn Wernig will be heading to the University of New England to pursue a course of study in pre-pharmacology, with an ultimate goal of getting a doctorate degree in pharmacy.
“I just like all of the opportunity” such a degree would offer, Wernig said. She could work in business, or in a hospital, she mentioned, among many other possibilities.
Wernig knew she wanted to do something in the medical field, but didn’t know what sounded right for her until she started touring schools earlier this school year. When she saw a pharmacy program in-person, she knew it was right for her.
Wernig is secretary with the National Honor Society and co-president of the Spanish Club. She was also captain of the field hockey team.
“I really liked doing field hockey. We won the championship,” she said. Another lasting memory for her is the trip the Spanish program organized to Costa Rica.
“It was a completely different experience than we had ever had. We learned a lot about the culture, we got to explore so many places,” Wernig said.
As an adult, Wernig said she hopes to continue to achieve things that will make her proud of herself, but also to seek out experiences that will enrich her life.
Those experiences could include relaxation, such as at the beach, or exhilaration, such as going skydiving. Whatever it is, she said she would hope to share those moments with others who are close to her.
“I really like being with my friends and family,” Wernig said.
