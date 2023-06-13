James Allen
Alexys Anstey
Mason Anthony
Marena Beale
Aydyn Berube
Ariana Bolduc
Chance Bolduc
Drake Bolduc
Victoria Bradstreet
Alex Burnham
Jordyn Byars
Ryan Caldon
Dante Canterbury
Jayda-Lynn Carter
Lilly Cassiano
Calvin Center
Jodi Chamberlain
Samuel Cheek
Caleb Clough
Anna Comeau
Riley Cooper
Tatum Cram
Tyler Davignon
Andrew DeCarli
Gabriella DeCarli
Carson DeHart
Dane DeHart
Taylor Dillon
Thomas Donnelly
Hannah Donovan
Rory Doris
Staci Doucette
Alexie Dumond
Allison Ellis
Olivia Fanjoy
Alexandra Fay
Vanessa Flanders
Tucker Fleury
Kayla Gallagher
Lauren Gallant
Melody Gallant
Patrick Gandini
Hannah Gannon
Jessica Gannon
Alexis Gelinas
Isabella Gordon
Jonathan Gosselin
Nathan Griffeth
Owen Guerin
Elizabeth Guest
Anthony Haddocks
Devyn Halligan
Madison Hazelton
Brady Heyman
Lacey Houle
Luke Houle
Roice Houston
Cole Howard
Natalie Hurst
Sydney Irons
Luke Jackson
Emily Jacques
Hailey Johnson
Stratford Kenney
Allison Kenyon
Michael Kitto
Cayden Krupnik
Tyler Lafond
Michael Langley
Louis Laurendeau
Riley Logan
Aidan Malek
Autumn Maltais
Camryn Marshall
Aidan Mathieu
Hailey McKenna
Aidan Miller
Kendall Morrissette
Lauryn Nash-Boucher
Madison Nash
Savannah Neuman
Caleb Nimirowski
Maelys Nolet
Brenna O'Connor
Harshil Patel
Alysen Pichette
Christine Pingol
Jesse Powers
Elijah Presby
Sabrina Rainville
Jalen Reese
Ashton Roberts
Aidan Rodney
Ethan Roys
Ashley Sanderson
Hayley Santor
Joseph Schelb
Lexi Shute
Keely Smith
Noah Smith
Devin Spry
Madison Stoddard
Tessa Tanner
Lily Tierno
Avery Totten
Maria Uicker
Jerry Waldron
Izaak Walton
Emily Watson
Tristan Weeks
Taryn Wernig
Harrison Woolverton
Taylor Zaccheo
