Gilford High School's graduation has been moved to Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m., at Gunstock Mountain Resort. The decision was made based on conversations with a WMUR meteorologist and the predicted weather for Friday afternoon and evening. The parade will follow the ceremony.
Once the ceremony ends the graduates and those in the vehicle with them will embark on a 20-mile parade taking them through parts of Gilford and Gilmanton — the two communities served by the school — ultimately ending at Gilmanton School. The parade route will run along Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), Belknap Mountain Road, Goodwin Road, Hoyt Road, Wild Acres Road, Liberty Hill Road, Swain Road, Cotton Hill Road, Frank Bean Road, Route 107, and finally Route 140 to Gilmanton School.
School officials will continue to monitor the weather for Saturday's ceremony and will update the public with any changes.
