GILFORD — The town of Gilford already was planning an upgrade to its solid waste transfer station when the bottom fell out of the recyclable market. Instead of making money that could be applied toward the cost of getting rid of its solid waste, recycling was costing the town money. Selectmen on May 23 voted to implement a voluntary program to remove glass from the recyclables to cut down on the weight. This week, the town asked everyone to separate the glass and place it in a special bin, although it carved out an exception for “anyone who feels inconvenienced by this request” and said they could throw the glass away with the household waste.
Town Administrator Scott Dunn said that is a temporary solution until the town can obtain a glass crusher. The Northeast Resource Recovery Association has offered to provide a glass crusher, but Dunn said, “It comes with strings attached, and we want to find out what those strings are.”
Michael Durfor, executive director of the NRRA, said his organization arranges for towns to hire a mobile crusher to handle glass that they stockpile, with the towns bearing the cost. The town may also choose to allow other communities to make use of the crusher while it is there.
"There is no cost to Gilford for the crushing of the other towns' material," Durfor said.
Whether the town rents a crusher or purchases its own, Dunn said the selectmen are committed to a plan to begin crushing the glass for use by the department of public works.
Construction already has started on the expanded transfer station, with a 55-foot by 80-foot building for recyclables and universal waste such as televisions, fluorescent bulbs and computers.
The long-term plan calls for increasing the staff from one full-time and one part-time person to two full-time and two part-time employees, Dunn said. The modified single-stream process will be replaced with full source separation.
Right now, residents are asked to separate cardboard and glass, but plastics, aluminum and other recyclable materials are co-mingled in the single-stream process.
“The new facility will involve separating all of that,” Dunn said.
The new building at Gilford’s transfer station will be completed by the end of the fall, but completion of the project will have to wait for residents to approve an additional $400,000 expenditure at next year's town meeting. Dunn said the extra money is needed for electrical work, paving, a restroom facility that will require a well and septic system, and some equipment — a baler, trash compactor and a Bobcat-like vehicle to move material.
Dunn noted that the $400,000 appropriation would come from the town’s surplus fund balance. Gilford has about $4 million set aside, which is at the high end of what the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration suggests towns maintain to cover such things as tax abatements and exemptions, court challenges, and catastrophic events.
Gilford has an agreement with the Concord Regional Solid Waste District for the disposal of its solid waste, so the town has no immediate concerns about having a place to get rid of trash. The Concord facility incinerates the trash to produce electricity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.