GILFORD — The Gilford Democrats will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Gilford Public Library Meeting Room, 31 Potter Hill Road, to elect town Democratic officers and delegates to the New Hampshire Democratic Party state convention.
Local Democratic Committee officers and delegates recruit and assist in the campaigns of the local New Hampshire House and Senate candidates, help to organize activities at the town and county levels, and have a vote at annual state Democratic Party conventions to approve the party platform.
“New Hampshire Democrats are already excited about working to elect responsible leaders for our New Hampshire and Gilford,” said Johnna Davis, the Gilford Democratic chair. "Our caucus provides a great opportunity for anyone who wants to be part of New Hampshire’s unique grassroots-style politics.”
The caucus is open to all members of the public, at no charge. Any registered Democrat, regardless of past political experience, can run for an officer or delegate position.
“Gilford residents are eager to elect representatives who will work to create good jobs and expand opportunities for middle-class families," said Davis. "The fight to elect those representatives — strong Democrats up and down the ticket, including a Democratic President — begins with January 29th’s caucus."
