MOULTONBOROUGH — When Chrissy Blood’s father was dying she asked the community for Hot Rods and boy did the community deliver. Now she wants to return the favor to the area that did so much.
Blood’s father, Wally Green, who was a disabled Navy veteran, died last year. Over his last days he was in at-home hospice with his hospital bed right next to their front window. Green had been a hot rod enthusiast, this led Blood to Facebook to plead with the community for anyone with a hot rod would drive through her father’s U-shaped driveway in for a last hurrah for her dad. The post was shared just about 500 times and even the state police got in on the action escorting 50 cars throughout a period of two hours into Green’s driveway. This outpouring of support for her father inspired Blood, who lives in Moultonborough. She wanted to give back to the community which had done so much for her father.
In memory of her father, Blood is organizing a gift drive to make merry all of the residents of the New Hampshire Veterans Home. Responding to an inquiry from Blood, the NH Veterans Home sent a list with everything from slippers to books to bird seed for the veterans. The goal of Blood’s gift drive is to bring some joy to the veterans and to give back to a community that she said gave a lot to her dad, especially toward the end of his life.
This is only the latest of Blood's tributes. Last year Blood worked with Meals on Wheels, and she organized a card and art drive for Veterans Day. Blood said her father was a very hard working, caring, loving man who loved his grandchildren. The list can be found on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2K3UJ977NRZ3F?ref_=wl_share or on Facebook by searching: NH Veterans Home Holiday Gift Drive.
