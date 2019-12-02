LACONIA — The Belknap County Republican Committee will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Laconia VFW Post 1670, 143 Court St., Laconia. The guest speaker will be Elliot Gault, executive director of the New Hampshire GOP.
With the year 2019 coming to a close, Gault will review the state GOP’s accomplishments over the past year, and present the plans for coming year, including a candidate recruitment update regarding state and county positions.
After the meeting, the committee will have a “Christmas Dessert” celebration to thank members for their hard work.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents.
At this time of year, when some local residents have difficulty making ends meet, the committee is strongly encouraging its members to continue bringing non-perishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information, visit www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
