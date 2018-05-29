LACONIA — Late Saturday or early Sunday somebody threw a rock through a large window at the Budget Gas station at 280 Court St., and stole the cash register, police said.
A witness report seeing a man fleeing the area.
A police dog was unsuccessful in picking up the burglar’s trail. Officers are examining a surveillance video and continue to investigate the case.
