LACONIA — Officers from the U.S. Marshal’s Office have arrested a Laconia transient who was featured as one of the Marshal Service’s Fugitives of the Week.
Brandon Janak, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday evening. He was wanted on a warrant of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Janak was featured as the “Fugitive of the Week” back on May 23. Since then the Marshal Service had received numerous tips, but because Janak was frequently moving from place to place in Laconia and surrounding towns, authorities had a hard time locating him.
The Marshals Fugitive Task Force closed in on Janak with the help of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Vito, from the Belmont Police Department. Janak was found early Tuesday evening in an apartment on Arch Street in Laconia, where he was arrested without incident. At the time of arrest several other people were in the apartment, along with signs of narcotic use, the Marshal Service said in a statement.
In addition to Janak, Wendell Corrow, who the Marshal Service characterized as an associate of Corrow, was also arrested. Corrow was found to have an outstanding electronic bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court for an offense that wasn't immediately known.
Based on the narcotics evidence in the Arch Street apartment, the Belknap County Drug Task Force requested and received a search warrant for the premises, according to police.
Janak and Corrow were taken to the Belknap County Courthouse on Thursday for possible arraignment. Janak is also facing a possible additional charge for resisting arrest, after he fled from law enforcement officers when they tried to arrest him Monday in Laconia.
“A lot of different agencies worked together to tirelessly track down Mr. Janak," said U.S. Marshal David Cargill Jr. said "This group effort is what makes these arrests both safe and possible.”
