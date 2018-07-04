MEREDITH — The New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region, under the co-direction of Debbi Gibson and Mary Divers, will provide a free family concert at Heskey Park today from 7 to 9 p.m. The music will celebrate American patriotism and the American Armed Forces, and include many marches and tunes from Broadway. After the concert, there will be a specially enhanced fireworks display to commemorate Meredith's 250th anniversary.
