Franklin’s School Board is calling for changes to the state’s school funding system, hoping that it would bring more money to the city schools and lower property taxes for residents.

Last week on Tuesday, the board passed a resolution to ask their representatives in the New Hampshire State Legislature to support changes to the state’s school funding system that were proposed in Gov. Chris Sununu’s FY 2024 and 2025 budget.

