FRANKLIN — The Three Rivers City has always been a close community, and what it lacked in wealth it made up for in spirit.
Now, perhaps buoyed by the efforts to create a whitewater park around the Winnipesaukee River and PermaCity Life’s revitalization efforts downtown, the city has caught the attention of others beyond its borders.
It was the Franklin High School robotics team that put out a call for washers and dryers to meet a perceived need — students without access to machines to wash their clothes.
"The FIRST Robotics program is not just about robots," said team mentor Leda Guillotte. "It's about giving back."
On Wednesday morning, Sears of Concord delivered two washers and two dryers to Franklin High School to meet a need identified by the community volunteer project known as Karma Korner. Sears offered special pricing for the machines, and Franklin Savings Bank provided the money through its Fund for Community Advancement.
Growing program
Karma Korner originated several years ago with high school social worker Jen Sumner, who washed all the unclaimed lost-and-found clothing at the end of the school year and set it aside for those in need. Yearbook students and their advisor took over the program in 2013, with a focus on providing winter carnival dresses for those unable to afford formal wear, as well as offering other clothing and toiletries.
Principal Carrie Charette said Franklin has a number of students who need clothing and basic items like toothpaste and shampoo. An example of how the community came to be involved in Karma Korner was the Franklin Fire Department’s donation of duffel bags to hold the toiletries that were handed out to those in need. The high school staff also got involved.
The operation soon outgrew its original space and took over a former classroom on the third floor of the high school, which was easily accessible by elevator. The yearbook staff, which operated the program for two years, painted the classroom in preparation for the move.
This past August, the high school’s FIRST Robotics Team 7314 took over the Karma Korner and opened in the large third-floor space, offering food in addition to clothing and toiletries.
Recognizing that some students were coming to school hungry, team members sought out new community partnerships and collaborated with the Twin Rivers Food Pantry in securing a grant to provide a food backpack program.
Charette explained that students wanting food are able to use their school lunch ID numbers to anonymously put in a request for assistance. Karma Korner fills the reusable backpacks with food items, which students can take home and return when empty.
FIRST Robotics
FIRST Robotics Senior Mentor Ken St. Hilaire said that robotics is only part of the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) program. In addition to the focus on “mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills,” FIRST seeks to foster teamwork, self-confidence, communication, and leadership.
FIRST Robotics maintains a Dean’s List that recognizes students for work beyond robotics, such as community involvement and helping other students.
Forty-five high schools now participate in FIRST Robotics, centered around the competitions where teams work to not only create robots that complete assigned tasks, but also to collaborate with other teams to achieve additional success.
The Franklin High School robotics team won the Judges’ Award during a meet at Bedford in March, in recognition of the members’ community approach to supporting other students through Karma Korner.
“I am humbled by the team’s collaboration and the support from our community for the students," Charette said. "My students are positive role models who are actively demonstrating what it means to be a caring member of the community.”
The local robotics team was not alone in supporting Karma Korner. The Concord robotics team presented a $100 gift card for food.
Washers and dryers and more
Recognizing another need — some students’ inability to wash and dry clothing because they did not have machines at home and could not afford the coin-operated ones — Team 7314 sent letters out to the community and beyond, including the Concord Sears store. Sears responded by offering the machines at employee pricing. Franklin Savings Bank then made a $1,500 grant that covered the cost of the purchase and laundry detergent.
Sears Manager Shannon Wright arrived with a delivery truck on Wednesday morning and was greeted by a grateful school community — Superintendent Daniel LeGallo, Principal Charette, Social Worker Lena Vincent, School Board Chair Timothy Dow, and the members and advisors of Team 7314 — as well as St. Hilaire of FIRST Robotics and Dawn Beers, vice-president of marketing at Franklin Savings Bank. The machines were taken to a room where they will be installed and ready for use.
It was a great moment for the robotics team, led by Captain Elizabeth Guillotte.
She recalled that a member of the one Golden Tornadoes athletic team had no nice clothes to wear to an event, but was able to find a dress at Karma Korner. She said she often hears from students with special requests that allow them to be more comfortable in groups.
While most items in Karma Korner are donated, the team will make a purchase for a particular item or size requirement.
Team member Richard Mazur spends up to an hour a day organizing the items in Karma Korner, and takes a van to go out and purchase supplemental food. A tenth-grader, Mazur was one of the first people to get involved with the program.
Emily Daniel was a student in 2013 when they took over the yearbook team took over the program, and she has stayed involved. After graduating from Franklin High School, she went to Northeastern University, where she majored in computer engineering. Now she works in the support room at the middle school, but also serves as a mentor for the robotics team.
The other team mentor, besides Daniel and Leda Guillotte, who is a paraprofessional at the high school, is Randy Dickson, an FHS teacher.
Guillotte said the program fits in with the school district’s efforts to get students involved in the community. She reminds students that what they do reflects on the city where they live, and the positive things they do show that Franklin is more than a property-poor city with a problem with homelessness.
A bulletin board in the school cafeteria highlights “Golden” students — those who are doing something special for their school or community.
Charette is proud of every member of the team, which also includes Xiomara Head, Tristan Allen, Daniel Watts, and Pierre Guillotte.
The program also has the support of businesses that include Watts and Benson Auto, and Karma Korner has a special relationship with the downtown Thrift Clothes Closet, which takes the donated items that students will not be using, and provides formal wear for the students.
“It’s good to see the non-tech businesses also recognizing what we are doing,” said Leda Guillotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.