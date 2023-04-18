FRANKLIN — In emails and public comment, residents are questioning the city’s plan to borrow $20 million for renovations to the Franklin Opera House, and work on roads, Trestle Bridge and Mill City Park.
Michael Lombardo sent an email to Ward 3 city councilors, as well as Mayor Jo Brown and City Manager Judie Milner, ahead of the April 3 meeting, citing increasing property tax assessments, the price of goods, “and just about everything else,” and saying “The thought of an additional several hundred dollars out of our pocket is hard to swallow.”
Yet he said it is important to consider the investment they would be making in the city.
“I do question the city funding of the next two sections of the water park, not to say that I object to it, just looking to understand how we went from funding the park with grants to funding it with city dollars. Ultimately, it is the opinion of our family that there will never be a better time for the city to make these investments and the long-term benefits to the city outweigh the annual expenses, even though it will mean personally tightening the belt a bit. These improvements are necessary for the long-term survival of Franklin.”
Mill City Park is the first whitewater park in the Northeast, built through a public-private partnership of grants and private donations. The first river structure, which creates a stationary wave allowing kayakers to hone their skills while remaining in one spot, and an amphitheater for spectators were dedicated last June.
As other speakers pointed out, city officials have said the park would be built at no expense to the city. Residents have labeled it a “bait and switch” now that the city is considering putting $2.5 million in taxpayer money into the project.
Mill City Park has spurred other investment in the city, including high-end apartments and new businesses, but also has resulted in higher property assessments. Milner has said that property values have increased by 50%, which can mean higher taxes.
“People are really focusing on the effect on the current tax rate,” Milner acknowledged.
Leanne Fifield sent an email stating her opposition to Mill City Park, saying, “It was to be funded without taxpayer money. I feel this promise needs to be upheld and the project should continue to be funded privately.”
She said she is “all for fixing up the Opera House/City Hall,” but it has not yet gone out for bid. “We also need to look at what really needs to be done to get a certificate of occupancy and move forward from there.”
Fifield continued, “I’m against funding the roads at this time because I haven’t seen anything regarding which roads would be fixed with this money or what process will be used to fix them.” She also said she thinks work on Trestle Bridge should wait.
“You need to be careful how much to ask for taxpayers and businesses at one time,” she said.
Kathy Rago appeared in person at the meeting to ask several questions about the proposed bond, saying, “My concern is you guys are expecting the private taxpayers, which you know consists of a ton of seniors and a ton of low-income housing, to basically agree to borrow $20 million for all these various projects. I think it’s insane, personally.”
Rago also warned the city council that it is violating New Hampshire’s Right-to-Know law by holding an invitation-only planning session to discuss the bond proposal. While Milner said it is only to prepare answers to questions that are likely to come up at the April 24 public forum, Rago disagreed, saying it is wrong not to have minutes and video coverage.
RSA 91A-2 states, “[A]ll meetings, whether held in person, by means of telephone or electronic communication, or in any other manner, shall be open to the public. … Any person shall be permitted to use recording devices, including, but not limited to, tape recorders, cameras, and videotape equipment, at such meetings.”
The statute defines a “meeting” as “the convening of a quorum of the membership of a public body, ... whether in person, by means of telephone or electronic communication, or in any other manner such that all participating members are able to communicate with each other contemporaneously ... for the purpose of discussing or acting upon a matter or matters over which the public body has supervision, control, jurisdiction, or advisory power.”
Laurie Downey said that, by the time the bond is taken out, she will be 80 years old, “and I doubt seriously because of the amount of increase that this is going to cost me and so many others that I’ll still be living here to support this. ... For those who did the whitewater park, it shouldn’t be my responsibility or the taxpayers’ responsibility to bail them out.”
Bob Lucas said there are a lot of questions to be answered about the proposal before he could support moving forward.
“I gotta say that I am all for revitalization, bringing tourism and people into hotels and restaurants and so forth, but I don’t think that should be done on the taxpayers’ back.”
By asking for the money before fleshing out the details of how it will be spent, he said, “I think the cart is before the horse.”
Graffiti and hate speech
Faith leaders in the community weighed in on the rise in public expressions of antisemitism and racism that have manifested in public spaces. In an email, they noted that new graffiti had appeared in Mill City Park.
“As people of faith dedicated to love of neighbor, we stand against hate wherever it appears,” the group wrote. “What we write on the walls of our city are just an expression of the division that goes to heart of us that we must work actively to correct. We are committed to the continued work of reform and repentance that must be done so that people of all races and religions may be assured of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Karen Darling of the Citizens’ Task Force Against Hate said that, after three of the seven voting members resigned, they reexamined their purpose and decided to refocus as a support group. They changed the group’s name to the Anti Hate Group of Franklin, New Hampshire, and will serve as a resource for victims of intolerance as well as concerned residents, providing education for the whole community.
“We acknowledge that we operate mostly in a gray area,” she said. “If an action or speech is definitely a hate crime, it is handled by law enforcement, not us. We have committed to provide monthly public forums in a consistent location." The group will meet monthly on the third Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the hall of the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House.
She said some initial topics may be steps to de-escalate conflict and how to be an ally.
“The model mission statement and objectives from the Citizens’ Task Force Against Hate are all still valid,” she said.
