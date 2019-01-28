FRANKLIN — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has awarded a $512,000 transportation alternatives program grant to Franklin toward the construction a pedestrian walkway on trestle view bridge to connect Mill City Park to the base of the Winnipesaukee River Trail.
The transportation alternatives program provides funding for alternative transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, rail trail improvements, and safe routes to school’s projects. The grant is subject to final approval by the governor and Executive Council.
“Anyone who has been through Franklin’s downtown has seen this iconic trestle view bridge," said City Manager Judie Milner. "It stands large and proud over the Winnipesaukee River, located at the entrance of the main downtown area. It is a vital piece of Franklin’s history and I am thrilled to partner with New Hampshire Department of Transportation in order to preserve and repurpose the bridge as part of the city’s revitalization effort."
Mayor Tony Giunta commented, “As Sonny and Cher would say, 'The Beat Goes On' for the City of Franklin’s revitalization. This award clearly builds upon our efforts to expand outdoor recreation in our community, but, more importantly, being selected through a highly competitive selection process substantiates the foresight and professionalism of our outstanding economic development team. Undoubtedly, when completed, this project will have an enormously positive financial impact to our great city and the entire region.”
Mill City Park is a public-private partnership aimed at reinventing the Three Rivers City through its rivers.
The proposed park, free to the public, will consist of both a land component and a whitewater kayaking park on the Winnipesaukee River. Construction on some of the land portions will begin this year. Plans call for a community garden, pavilion, mountain bike pump track, trails and camping. Engineering, design and permitting of the whitewater park is underway.
“The TAP funding will provide structural shoring for the safe access from the land portion of the park to Central Street while preserving another piece of history in Franklin’s downtown,” said Marty Parichand, executive director of Mill City Park.
