CONCORD — Stephen Marando, 57, formerly of Franklin, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl trafficking charges, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray recently announced.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 13, 2017, Marando and another individual drove from Franklin to Lawrence, Massachusetts, in order to buy fentanyl. After they obtained the fentanyl and were on their way back to Franklin, the New Hampshire State Police stopped them. During the stop, the other individual attempted to discard a package containing 91 grams of fentanyl that they had picked up in Lawrence.
Marando pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31.
