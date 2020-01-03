FRANKLIN — The Franklin City Council unanimously voted last year to enact Tobacco 21, an initiative to protect local youths from the harmful effects of tobacco and tobacco-related products.
The ordinance, presented by the Franklin Mayor’s Drug Task Force, raised the minimum age to purchase, use, and possess tobacco and tobacco-related products from 18 to 21, effective on Nov. 1.
Franklin joins a handful of other New Hampshire communities, including Dover, Durham, and Newmarket, that previously enacted Tobacco 21.
“This change makes it more difficult for underage youth to have access to tobacco products such as traditional combustible cigarettes and vaping devices,” said Franklin Task Force Coordinator Kandyce Tucker.
Prior to the ordinance taking effect, all of the stores in Franklin that sell tobacco products were presented with a window sign and tabletop sign announcing the change. Some businesses came forward at the next City Council meeting to share concerns about perceived lost revenue but, after hearing why the ordinance was enacted, have not followed up on the Council’s request for more information regarding actual lost revenue.
“The Franklin Mayor’s Drug Task Force mission is to keep the youth from harmful products,” said City Manager Judie Milner. “I think the few concerned business owners saw the genuine intention of the ordinance and understood. They really care about the youth as well.”
