Jason Grevior, president of the Lakes Region Snowmobile Club, expresses his concerns about the privatization of Punch Brook Road in Franklin at the city council meeting Monday night. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Lillian Emerson tells the Franklin City Council that its mediated agreement on the privatization of Punch Brook Road satisfies her conservation objectives on Monday night. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Planning and Zoning Director Seth Creighton explains the changes proposed for Punch Brook Road during a meeting of the Franklin City Council on Monday. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Julie Hirshan Hart
Jason Grevior, president of the Lakes Region Snowmobile Club, expresses his concerns about the privatization of Punch Brook Road in Franklin at the city council meeting Monday night. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Julie Hirshan Hart
Planning and Zoning Director Seth Creighton explains the changes proposed for Punch Brook Road during Monday's meeting of the Franklin City Council. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Julie Hirshan Hart
Lillian Emerson tells the Franklin City Council that its mediated agreement on the privatization of Punch Brook Road satisfies her conservation objectives on Monday night. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
FRANKLIN — The Franklin City Council has approved a mediated agreement that satisfied all parties in a dispute over the privatization of a section of Punch Brook Road, although a local snowmobile club was hoping the city would totally rescind its earlier decision.
The city had been caught in the middle of family dispute arising from Raymond and Lillian Emerson’s request to discontinue a section of the road, which they said would allow them to protect wildlife on their property. The discontinued portion ran in front of a home occupied by Joan Emerson, Raymond’s mother, who was a surgical patient in the hospital on July 12, 2021, when the city council considered the discontinuance.
Upon arriving home and learning that the city had approved the discontinuance without her knowledge, Joan asked the city to reconsider the vote. When her request for a rehearing was denied, she filed an appeal in Merrimack County Superior Court, arguing that the discontinuance deprived her of access to her home.
Raymond had erected a gate on the road leading to her home and posted “no trespassing” signs that she claimed left people reluctant to visit. Her package deliveries had been left in the snowbank.
The court, finding that Franklin officials had followed all statutory procedures regarding the notification and decision process, granted the city’s motions for summary judgment on those matters, but denied the city’s motion for summary judgment on the “balance-of-rights” issue.
“The balance of the City and Ms. Emerson’s interests is a determination a fact finder must make,” Presiding Justice John Kissinger Jr. wrote.
The case went to mediation in December, leading to the solution the city council took up on March 27: reducing the size of the discontinued section of road to exclude the portion serving Joan.
Joan’s attorney read into the record her comment on the matter: “I am pleased the city of Franklin has reconsidered its decision to close public access to Punch Brook Road. I still don’t fully understand how this happened. I was hospitalized at the time. I understand that, despite properly explaining the unfortunate sequence of events, the city believed it was unable to reverse the decision without legal remedy. This took a toll on me and I sincerely hope that no other person in the city of Franklin ever has an experience like this.”
Lillian thanked the council for the time it has spent on the matter and said, “If at least a portion of this road is discontinued, that it will serve our purpose of conservation, conserving our land in Franklin, and that’s all we were after from the very beginning.”
Jason Grevior, president of the Lakes Region Snowmobile Club, expressed his members’ concerns about “some issues up there that we have to address.”
The club-maintained snowmobile trail runs through the Emerson property and, this year, the family did not allow the club to use that portion of the trail.
“With it being a Class VI road and only one person not wanting people through there, where several people could use this if we had the time to maybe bypass the one landowner that doesn’t want us up there,” Grevior said, “we try hard to maintain a sport and hobby that can draw a lot of money to the area. ... I’d just like some consideration for the snowmobile club and what we’re trying to do for the town.”
Planning and Zoning Director Seth Creighton responded that the mediated agreement “is actually a benefit from what the city council voted on back in 2021, because there is now a shorter portion that’s discontinued, which reopens up more of Punch Brook Road. ... The snowmobile path does not actually go all the way through this portion of the discontinuance; it takes a hard north turn into [the Emersons’] private property ... so there’s no through path now and there will not be as a result of this.”
The council voted unanimously to shorten the discontinued section, providing relief to Joan.
Asked later whether he was satisfied with the decision, Grevior said, “I just want to make sure that everybody’s paying attention because, once we lose a trail, it’s very hard to get it back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.