FRANKLIN — The Franklin City Council has approved a mediated agreement that satisfied all parties in a dispute over the privatization of a section of Punch Brook Road, although a local snowmobile club was hoping the city would totally rescind its earlier decision.

The city had been caught in the middle of family dispute arising from Raymond and Lillian Emerson’s request to discontinue a section of the road, which they said would allow them to protect wildlife on their property. The discontinued portion ran in front of a home occupied by Joan Emerson, Raymond’s mother, who was a surgical patient in the hospital on July 12, 2021, when the city council considered the discontinuance.

