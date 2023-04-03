The anti-hate and bias task force in Franklin, which was formed after the city adopted a formal hate and intolerance resolution, will take on a new form. Now known as the Anti-Hate Group of Franklin NH, the group will focus on providing a support group and resources for victims of intolerance and concerned residents. 

After a local restaurant, the Broken Spoon, was the target of online attacks from a neo-Nazi hate group, NSC-131, the city adopted the resolution condemning hate and intolerance in September. Alongside the resolution, Franklin City Council also recommended establishing a citizen’s task force to address the problem from the point of view of residents, business owners and city officials.

