Franklin City Council

The Franklin City Council met March 27 to discuss wages for city employees. (Thomas P. Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

FRANKLIN — The Franklin City Council wants to reclassify city employees to bring their pay in line with other communities in New Hampshire. The projections discussed at the March 27 city council meeting would provide a $610,436.56 increase in salary and benefits based on current staffing.

Municipal Resources, Inc. completed a wage study for the city last October, leading to three options for more competitive salaries. The city’s finance committee settled on the least-expensive of the plans, in part because of Franklin’s tax cap, which limits the increase in property tax assessments to a calculation based on the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers.

