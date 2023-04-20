FRANKLIN — The Franklin City Council wants to reclassify city employees to bring their pay in line with other communities in New Hampshire. The projections discussed at the March 27 city council meeting would provide a $610,436.56 increase in salary and benefits based on current staffing.
Municipal Resources, Inc. completed a wage study for the city last October, leading to three options for more competitive salaries. The city’s finance committee settled on the least-expensive of the plans, in part because of Franklin’s tax cap, which limits the increase in property tax assessments to a calculation based on the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers.
The total compensation package, should the council include it in the coming year’s budget, would be about $9.78 million, up from roughly $9.17 million in this year’s budget. The portion of the increase showing up as an increased tax assessment would be $541,764.
“That pay is an important piece to keep our employees here and to entice employees from other communities here to do the jobs that we have to do,” said City Manager Judie Milner. “We’ve lost employees to as far away as Nashua and Dover, so this pay reclassification keeps us competitive with those communities as well.”
The current pay schedule was adopted in fiscal year 2014. The proposed plan would place employees on a new scale based on their experience, and pause annual step increases that normally would apply. Step increases would resume the following year.
The increased cost for water and sewer employees would be borne by those using the systems: $48,731 for the water department and $19,941 for the sewer department.
Milner noted that the city will have to provide cost-of-living raises to seasonal employees, as well.
“A lot of them are still at $7.25 an hour,” Milner said, “so that gives them a little bit of wiggle room.”
The cost of the reclassification plan is able to remain under the tax cap by requiring employees to pick up 10% of the cost of their health insurance plan. The change means that there will be a new open enrollment period for employees to choose the level of insurance they receive.
“They’re going to start paying part of the health insurance right after a 30 day open enrollment period,” Milner explained, “after the council approves the budget with the co-pay and the pay class study in it.”
Milner had a representative of MRI attend the April 19 budget presentation to discuss the pay recommendations and answer residents’ questions. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Economic development
The council also discussed its economic development plan and the expected “return on investment” for a $20 million bond that would pay for the $5 million City Hall and Opera House renovation plan, $9.5 million for roads, $3 million for work on Trestle Bridge, and $2.5 million for Mill City Park.
“People are really focusing on the effect on the current tax rate,” Milner said.
Projections of tax impact are never accurate because property tax assessments, new construction and revenues change over time, but Milner said that, all things being equal, the tax impact would be $2.47 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or $509 on an average $206,000 house.
"Jim Aberg [of the Franklin Business and Industrial Development Corporation] likes that $1.40 per day because it’s less than a cup of coffee, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that tonight,” she added.
The bond could be less than the $20 million estimate, depending upon what other funding opportunities may be granted.
Milner also noted that the city is seeing a 40% to 50% increase in property values, “so taking a conservative 30% across the board ... you can see that the effect on the tax rate at that level of assessed value is only $1.89 [per thousand dollars of assessed value].”
The city will hold an economic development forum to explain the investment plan on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.