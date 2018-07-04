LACONIA — A Massachusetts woman is free on bail after being arrested Tuesday and charged with felony domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Linda Donehey, 36, of 17 Sagamore Terrace, in Hull, Massachusetts, was arrested by a Laconia police officer at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sun Valley Cottages, 686 Endicott Street North, in Weirs Beach. In addition to the assault with deadly weapons charge, Donehey was also charged with three counts of simple assault (domestic violence), and resisting arrest.
According to a police affidavit filed in connection with the case, Donehey allegedly attacked another woman who was staying in the same cottage when the alleged victim woke Donehey around 9 p.m. Monday for dinner.
According to the affidavit, Donehey then started beating the alleged victim, scratching her face with her fingernails, kicking her back and side, and then grabbing a knife, charging toward the victim and threatening to kill her. A third person, who was also staying in the cottage, intervened and stopped Donehey from striking the alleged victim with the knife, the affidavit states.
The alleged victim told police that during the struggle she struck Donehey in self defense.
The police were called to the cottage colony about five hours later when guests in another cottage called to complain of a disturbance in the cottage where Donehey and the two other people were staying.
After talking to the cottage occupants, police arrested Donehey on the assault charges. She was arrested for resisting arrest when shortly afterward she refused to get into the police cruiser voluntarily. Once she was at the Belknap County Corrections facility she refused to cooperate with the bail process, the affidavit states.
Assistant Belknap County Attorney Adam Woods said that as a condition of bail Donehey is prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim and also agreed to waive extradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.