LACONIA — Mary Wilson was still in high school when she, along with friends Diana Ross and Betty McGlown, walked into the offices of Motown Records in Detroit. Berry Gordy, president of the iconic label, tried to turn them away, telling them to go back to school. Instead, the girls stayed at the offices until they could get into the studio.
“We stayed there until they signed us," she said on Wednesday in an interview. "We were hanging around outside until someone came out and said they needed some background singers or hand clappers.”
Gordy eventually relented and signed the trio – the Supremes – in 1961. A year later, they graduated from high school, and they notched their first of many hits just a year later, with “When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes,” and Wilson and her fellow bandmates were launched into international stardom.
While many other singers rotated in and out of the Supremes, Wilson has continued, and will soon mark her 60th anniversary with the band. At 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 28, Wilson will perform at the Laconia High School Auditorium. The performance is sponsored by the Laconia Putnam Fund, so there will be no charge at the door.
The Supremes changed popular music and set a new standard, especially for female vocal groups. And, said Wilson, their sudden success changed her view of the world.
“That time in America, was a time when being black was not yet beautiful. For us, it was great because for three little black girls, we dared to dream at a time that was very volatile, especially for blacks.”
Despite the turbulence and violence of the Civil Rights era, Wilson said her parents tried to “instill in us to be happy and to be the best that we could be. When we became famous, it was life-changing, because we learned that the world was a lot bigger than America.”
And when they went on their first international tour, they found out how big the Supremes were. The same kind of mania that greeted The Beatles when that group first came to the United States was stirred up by the Supremes abroad.
Both within the U.S. borders and beyond, the Supremes, well choreographed and far more glamorous than any African-American group before them, became symbolic.
“We were the symbols of blackness and black women as achievers,” she said. “We shined a different kind of light for other people to see, that black people were just like everyone else.”
For more than a decade, the Supremes lived up to their name. The were Motown’s most successful act, and one of the most dominant groups of the 1960s, with 12 number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100.
Seasons change, though, and by the mid-1970s, popular tastes had become drawn to disco. The Supremes, who had cycled through many singers with the exception of Wilson, thought they had a sure winner in 1973 with “Bad Weather,” written and produced by another Motown giant, Stevie Wonder.
“We thought that was going to be a smash,” Wilson said. It wasn’t, though, and that disappointment proved a foretelling of the years to come. The group continued be a successful touring act, but no longer saw their new recordings make an impact on the record charts. In 1977, the Supremes officially disbanded.
Wilson, though, never stopped. In fact, she used the change as an opportunity to make her mark on the culture in new ways. She wrote two best-selling memoirs, performed in musical theater, became an activist for musician rights and, in 2002, was named a cultural ambassador for the State Department.
And, all along, she kept singing and performing. Wilson, whose list of friends includes people like Ross, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, doesn’t consider herself an exceptional singer. She sees her greatest talent as performing, with her trademark smile.
The smile comes naturally, she said.
“I don’t know, I’m a very happy person. It’s what’s inside and comes out. I do enjoy myself, even though I’ve been through lots of things. Inside, that’s what is in my DNA, it’s saying, ‘smile!’”
