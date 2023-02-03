GILFORD — In the wake of the New Year's Day shooting that left a teenager dead, one of the many yet-unanswered questions is whether the police officer who used deadly force will face any charges.

A spokesperson for the state Attorney General's Office said officer-involved shootings that result in death are treated “as we do other homicide cases.” Investigators would likely have in mind RSA 627.5, the New Hampshire law that pertains to use of force by officers, which states, in part, that use of deadly force by an officer is justified “To defend himself or a third person from what he reasonably believes is the imminent use of deadly force.”

