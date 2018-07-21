LACONIA — Three former Laconia mayors have joined the current mayor, Ed Engler, in supporting City Councilor Bob Hamel, who has come under public criticism for a remark he made at a City Council meeting two weeks ago.
His remarks infuriated members of the firefighting community, the family of a late local resident and relatives of a firefighter who lost his life in a diving accident.
Marie Bradley, a former administrative assistant to the city manager, wrote the letter, which was signed by former mayors Mark Fraser, Rod Dyer and Karl Reitz.
The letter called for people to attend the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday to show support for Hamel.
“Let all persons from wherever they may come know that our city and community support Councilor Hamel, a good and decent man, who has made great sacrifices on a voluntary basis for you, your children and grandchildren,” the letter stated.
In a letter to the editor, Armand Bolduc, son of late Councilor Armand Bolduc, also called for Hamel’s supporters to attend Monday’s meeting.
“He has been there for each of you and it is time to be there for him,” Bolduc wrote.
Firefighters are also expected at the meeting.
A video of Hamel’s remarks was posted online and he has been roundly criticized on social media and letters to the editor, with some saying he should apologize and others calling for his resignation.
Firefighters union president Jason Griffin and Hamel were having a heated discussion during a public comment period at the City Council meeting when the comments were made. There has been friction between the council and the department about overtime money for firefighters and a failed proposal to privatize the emergency medical service.
“You guys need to calm down, you really do,” Hamel said. “You’re out of control over there and that comes from the top down, from a chief who says he does not answer to the council. It’s a Massachusetts attitude and it needs to stop.
“I know you guys think you can walk on water, but there was a man in this town a long time ago who said he could walk on water and he tried it up on Weirs dock and he didn’t.”
Firefighters thought Hamel was referring to Fire Lt. Mark Miller, who died March 11, 2004, in a dive training accident at The Weirs.
Hamel later walked up to firefighters in the council chambers and said he liked Miller. He said he was referring to Calvin “Red” Dunn, a colorful local man who once said he could walk on water and tried to do so without success at The Weirs.
Some firefighters continue to believe he was referring to Miller. Meanwhile, Dunn’s family have been sharply critical of Hamel for bringing their late relative into the discussion.
Hamel later said he meant no disrespect with the remark but that it was intended to point up the danger of an inflated sense of self. He also said that, in retrospect, he could see how the remark was open to misinterpretation.
Mayor Ed Engler, who was at the council meeting and has reviewed the video, said in a statement that Hamel's comment was not about Miller.
"Councilor Hamel is a good man," Engler said. "Like all of us, he is accountable for the things he said but should not have to answer for things he DID NOT say, or even think."
