LACONIA — A former Laconia High School administrator is back at the school as temporary principal while Principal Robert Bennett is out due to illness.
The School Board voted Tuesday to name Jim McCollum interim principal during Bennett’s absence.
McCollum served as assistant principal at Laconia High in the early 2000s and as principal from 2012 to 2016, according to Superintendent Steve Tucker who recommended appointing McCollum to the temporary post.
Tucker told the board that Bennett “is sick and is not able to come to work, and right now is taking care of his health.”
Bennett has been serving as LHS principal since July 2020. He previously had been principal at Kearsarge Regional High School in Sutton.
Between his tenures as assistant principal and principal at the high school, McCollum was principal at Laconia Middle School for seven years.
He left the Laconia school system in 2016 to become principal of Rundlett Middle School in Concord, and served in that position for two years.
Tucker said Bennett continues to be paid under the terms of his contract with the School District. McCollum will be paid on a per diem basis, he said.
The School Board approved McCollum’s appointment unanimously.
