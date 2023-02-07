BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.

One warrant "was from 2018, and one was from last year,” Ackerson said. “He’d been released from the state prison the same day we picked him up.”

