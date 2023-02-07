BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
One warrant "was from 2018, and one was from last year,” Ackerson said. “He’d been released from the state prison the same day we picked him up.”
Prior to Goss’s release, the state prison informed Belmont police they found local warrants for his arrest. Goss was listed in an arrest report with a Manchester address, but it’s not clear if he was a current resident of the city, or if that was where he intended to live post release.
Ackerson said the last time the Belmont police encountered Goss, his address was listed on Blueberry Lane in Laconia.
“It’s not normal, but when someone is arrested and held they have to be arraigned within 24 hours. In order to arraign him, they don’t have video arraignments at the state prison like they do at county jails,” Ackerson explained. “If he was in Belknap County Jail or something like that, we could have arrested and arraigned him while he was there.”
Ackerson said Goss posted bail following his arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Belknap County Superior Court on March 9.
