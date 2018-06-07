LACONIA — A former administrative assistant to the Gilmanton selectmen and town administrator is suing the town, allegedly certain town officials harassed and retaliated against her for political reasons to the point where she had no choice but to quit.
Stephanie Fogg is suing the town for wrongful discharge and violating the state’s Whistleblowers’ Protection Act because she spoke out about alleged illegal and unethical actions by town officials.
Fogg resigned in May 2016, but her civil complaint filed Monday in Belknap County Superior Court alleges her departure was a “constructive discharge,” meaning her resignation was not truly voluntary because of the hostile work environment she was forced to endure in the last five months of her employment.
Fogg starting working in Town Hall in April 2013 as a part-time employee and became a full-time employee in November 2015. Part of her duties for much of that time were to take and transcribe the minutes of selectmen’s meetings.
Fogg is a sister-in-law of Don Guarino, who served as one of the town’s selectmen until he was narrowly defeated in his bid for re-election in March 2016. She contends that much of what she endured on the job was because of that relationship.
“Rachel Hatch, (then selectmen chairman), Paul Branscombe (then the town administrator), Marshall Bishop (a selectman) and perhaps Steve McWhinnie (Guarino’s opponent) were all in cahoots in the upcoming 2016 election,” the complaint states.
Calls to the Gilmanton selectmen’s office and town administrator seeking comment were not returned.
The complaint alleges that Fogg raised concerns about some of Branscombe’s actions. She said that he ordered her to compose a letter to the state Liquor Commission that Bishop had all the local permits he needed for the operation of his Gilmanton Winery, even though it was her understanding that Bishop still needed to get permits. When she urged that Branscombe let the Planning Board and the code enforcement officer to review the letter before sending it out, Branscombe said, according to the complaint, “No we are going to handle it right here.”
On another occasion, the court filing said, she rebuked Branscombe for dropping a personal, confidential letter about the police chief face-up on her desk and that, as a result, other people saw the contents of the letter and it some of its details were later discussed at a public meeting.
Fogg’s complaint says that the work environment started to become particularly hostile in early 2016 when Guarino abruptly walked out of a selectmen’s meeting in January. Afterward, she was relieved of her duties as recording secretary of the selectmen’s meeting because, as Branscombe allegedly told her, the atmosphere of the selectmen’s meeting would be “better without you there.”
At about the same time, Fogg claimed in the court documents, her hours were reduced to part-time.
After Guarino was defeated at the polls, Fogg’s complaint states that Branscombe continued to bash Guarino in front of her, although she asked him to refrain from doing so.
Ultimately her schedule was reduced to 16 hours a week, allegedly because McWhinnie had a grudge against Guarino, the complaint states.
The suit requests unspecified punitive damages, compensation for emotional and physical distress, and attorney’s fees.
