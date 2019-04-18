LACONIA — People around the world watched in shock and sadness on Tuesday as flames and smoke leapt from the roof of the centuries-old Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. But for people of a particular background, the imagery was especially painful.
“Because I have some French heritage, because I’m Catholic, it broke my heart, I couldn’t believe it,” said Bob McCarthy, of Laconia. “It was devastating, just devastating, especially around Easter.”
McCarthy thought of his great-grandparents, Marie and Joseph Gélinas, who left Normandy with her family around the turn of the 20th Century, first for Quebec, then to Rhode Island. McCarthy still has two watercolor paintings that his family brought with them from France, each depicting Gothic cathedrals reminiscent of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.
McCarthy is hardly alone in Laconia, a city which saw a significant immigration of French-Canadians who came to work in textile mills. Those workers pooled their resources to build Sacred Heart Church, now home to the Saint André Bessette Parish, which opened in 1894 with a High Mass reportedly attended by 900.
Father Marc Drouin, of Saint André Bessette, said the fire is undoubtedly a loss, despite the promise from the French government to repair the damage and rebuild the destroyed sections. However, he tells his parishioners to look for the hope within the damage.
“For a lot of people, they’re saddened by the loss of such a beautiful church, but a lot of them are taking solace from their faith in Jesus Christ,” Drouin said. He noted that groups of people joined in prayer immediately after the fire.
“The pain of this is unifying people around their faith,” Drouin said. “Through death, there’s always new life.
This is a said time for the cathedral, Drouin said, however, there have been other patches for the structure over its 850-year history that have led to periods of renewal.
“There were times that the church was dormant and in disrepair,” he said, but those timers were always followed by renovation. “It’s a testimony to the faith of people over the centuries. There always comes new life and hope.”
