LACONIA — This year's Laconia Motorcycle Week is a return to form, and a strong indication of that will be the first organized ride of the rally, the 15th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Run, which will take place on the morning of Saturday, June 12.
While registration last year was limited to 100 due to pandemic concerns, this year all riders will again be welcome to join. Same-day registration can be done from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on June 12 at the NASWA Resort. Participating vehicles will gather in the NASWA parking lot from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies and a Blessing of the Bikes, performed by Father Marc Drouin.
Kickstands are up at 10:30 a.m., with a ride, escorted by State Police, to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, followed by a ride around the lake. After the ride, participants are invited to join a party at the NASWA with a boxed lunch and live music performed by the James Montgomery Band.
The Makris Run continues Peter's legacy of community support by raising funds for the Easter Seals NH Veterans Count Program, the Laconia Fire Department, and the Community Emergency Response Team, among other local benefits.
Makris was a Marine Corps veteran, and his daughter, Cynthia Makris, said that this year's run is going to be led by at least 50 members of the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club. "I am so honored," Cynthia said.
She said the run has raised more than $475,000 since it was founded, including $175,000 for the Veterans Count Program, which assists veterans and their families in New Hampshire.
The money raised has funded the Fire Department's life saving fund and water rescue boat, has helped the Belknap House to shelter homeless families, has purchased Christmas lights for the NH Veterans Home, and has paid for a Laconia firefighter to receive paramedic training.
"We just hope to continue to be able to raise money for all of these beautiful charities in my dad's memory," Cynthia said.
