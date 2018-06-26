FRANKLIN — Marty Parichand was hoarse and tired on Monday. Why?
“Lots of rafting, I yelled at a lot of rafting people,” he laughed. Parichand had spent the prior three days organizing – and leading rafting groups for – the Winni River Days, the first whitewater festival in Franklin.
The festival is part of a larger effort to create Mill City Park in Franklin, conceived to be one of the premier whitewater destinations in New England. Winni River Days aimed to highlight the Winnipesaukee River’s recreational opportunities to paddlers who had never been to Franklin, and to illustrate to local civic and business leaders what such a park could mean for the region’s economic prospects.
“I think it was a fantastic event, a success. We created a lot of awareness, got to talk to a lot of people,” Parichand said. Paddlers came in from every New England state and from as far south as Maryland and as far north as Canada. He had been hoping for 500 people at the first-ever event and, despite rain in the forecast, the turnout nearly doubled his expectations.
“I think there was just under 1,000 people at the event. Even though the weather didn’t cooperate with us on Saturday, the paddlers knew they were going to get wet anyways, so they still stuck around, which was awesome,” he said. Parichand is the owner of Outdoor New England, a whitewater paddling shop located in downtown Franklin.
The event featured recreational as well as competitive paddling, and vendors, food, beer and music at Trestle View Park. Parichand said it was a learning experience for the young Mill City Park organization to throw such a paddling party, and he looks forward to leveraging the lessons learned and relationships forged over the weekend.
“We’re extremely thankful to the Greviors, whose box truck shuttled boats up the river, Lakes Region Transport provided a van to shuttle the people,” Parichand said.
“Everyone from Mill City Park is really excited about our future, and the amount of people that supported the park, sticking it out in the rain and being part of the event. Even though it was raining, it was a positive thing,” he said.
Karmen Gifford, executive director of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, said she is also excited about what whitewater paddling could do for the region. Franklin has a unique opportunity, since the river’s exciting runs terminate right in the city’s downtown.
“I think that it’s come really far by bringing the kayaking and the water sports, and they’re so visible. It’s not like you have to walk into the woods to see it; you can see it from Trestle View Park,” Gifford said. She added that the event “highlights our region,” especially the outdoor adventure amenities that tend to be sought by young professionals.
“Now we have Outdoor New England, and Marty has taken a huge leap and is making a big splash down there. Marty brings a lot, he’s connecting those that are real enthusiasts with the sport, with an area that wasn’t as noticeable. I think he’s highlighted the area well. This was right in the middle of a town that has a candy shop, a restaurant, things to poke around. There’s more things in Franklin than people realize,” Gifford said.
