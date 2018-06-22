LACONIA — Firefighters rescued a man Thursday who had a heart attack while launching a boat around noon at the Messer Street ramp.
The man, whose name was not released, suddenly dropped into the water. A friend yelled for help and four Eversource employees dragged the man from the water and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Fire Chief Ken Erickson said.
Firefighters arrived within two minutes of being called, took over the CPR and did rescue breathing by intubation.
A device was used to provide mechanical CPR. The man was given cardiac medication and taken to Lakes Region General Hospital.
Doctors determined a cardiac catheterization was necessary and firefighters transported the man to Concord Hospital for the procedure, Erickson said.
