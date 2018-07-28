LACONIA — A boat burst into flame while docked at Akwa Marina in The Weirs on Thursday evening. The fire destroyed the vessel and damaged the two neighboring boats in the short time it took for firefighters to gain control.
Later that same night, city firefighters were called to help remove a woman from her vehicle after it had rolled over.
Laconia Fire Chief Ken Erickson said the department was called at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday for a boat fire. A crew from the Weirs Fire Station responded and laid more than 500 feet of hose to access the fire, which send a thick column of black smoke high into the evening sky. Firefighters were able to limit the damage to the neighboring two vessels, but the Sea Ray that caught fire was destroyed.
Kurt Mailloux, of Akwa Marina, said there was no apparent cause for the fire, as the boat had been docked for some time and there was nobody in the vicinity when the flames were first noticed. Dick Mailloux, his father and owner of the marina, ran to the boat with a fire extinguisher but was unable to put out the fire.
"The fire department acted really quickly and got it out within minutes, which was great," said Mailloux, adding that it was fortunate that nobody was near the boat when it suddenly caught blaze. "Boats get replaced, nobody got hurt, that's the important part."
Erickson estimated the damage caused by the fire to be in excess of $100,000.
Several hours later, at 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the fire department received a call for a car that had rolled over on Mechanic Street and had damaged a fire hydrant.
Firefighter Charles Campbell was part of the crew that responded.
"When we got on scene, the driver was still in the vehicle that was upside down, we were able to extricate the patient without any hydraulic tools," Campbell said. The female driver was transported to Lakes Region General Hospital with injuries that were considered serious but not life threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.