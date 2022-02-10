LACONIA — The Fire Department, hoping to augment its ranks and thereby improve its response to emergencies, has applied for a $1.3 million federal grant.
The funds would pay for four additional firefighters for three years which would allow the department to increase the shift roster from nine to 10, Fire Chief Kirk Beattie explained Thursday.
The City Council unanimously endorsed the application last month.
Beattie said he hoped the department would learn in May whether it was chosen to receive the funds under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response — or SAFER — program which is administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The department received a grant in 2013 which enabled it to add four firefighters at that time.
If the department is awarded the grant it might, however, encounter difficulties finding qualified firefighters to fill the new positions.
The department has an authorized complement of 36 officers divided into four platoons, operating out of two stations. But there are currently two vacancies for which the department has received just three applications which Beattie described as being in the very preliminary stage of the screening process.
“At this point we don’t even know if they meet the basic qualifications,” he said.
Beattie, who joined the department 24½ years ago, said that as recently as 10 years ago the department could expect 20 people to apply for a vacancy.
Fire/EMS services all over the state and across the country are facing a workforce shortage, a problem which has been made worse by the pandemic.
In giving his support for the grant application, City Councilor Bruce Cheney said he hoped that by adding personnel the department would then be able to explore more efficient ways to deploy EMS personnel.
While Beattie said he was willing to consider that, he told the council on Jan. 24 that the SAFER grant money would be used to “enhance our firefighting capabilities.”
Cheney has for some time been urging the department look into adopting a paramedic intercept or “fly car” system in which ambulances responding to medical aid calls would in many instances would be staffed only with EMTs, with more highly-trained paramedics being dispatched only if the EMTs determine a higher level of medical expertise is required.
The department presently has 13 certified paramedics, and 21 personnel qualified as advanced emergency medical technicians.
Cheney said he believes such a system would reduce the need to call in off-duty firefighters for an “emergency response” when the department receives multiple, simultaneous calls for service.
Beattie said that if the department receives the grant funds to hire the additional firefighters that will help reduced the frequency of calling in off-duty personnel.
“The more we have on duty the less likely we will have to call in off-duty personnel,” he said.
