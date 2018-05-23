LACONIA — Fire Chief Ken Erickson was asked during a budget hearing before the City Council on Monday how much money could be saved if the city privatized ambulance services now provided by his department.
Last year, the fire department responded to 4,914 incidents, including 3,400 emergency medical service calls. If a private ambulance service handled these medical calls, wouldn’t the city save money?
Erickson responded that very little money would actually be saved. He explained his reasoning in an interview Tuesday.
Firefighters are trained to handle medical calls but they also are all needed to protect the city from significant fire danger and would have to remain even if the ambulance service was privatized, Erickson said. Salary costs would remain constant.
“We have a significant fire problem in the city of Laconia,” Erickson said. “Most people don’t realize it.”
Aging housing, children left home alone, drug dependency problems and a high number of homes that aren’t occupied year-round all contribute to a structure fire rate of 3.9 fires per 1,000 buildings.
“Our structure fire rate per 1,000 residents remains the highest of the top 12 communities in the state,” he said in budget documents provided to the council. “We have consistently had the highest structure fire rate for more than a decade, and the least number of firefighters on duty.”
On Tuesday, Councilor David Bownes questioned Erickson’s contention that there wouldn't be substantial savings if a private company handled medical calls.
“That can’t be right,” he said. “If close to 70 percent of the calls are for medical, there’s got to be some savings there.
“All I’m trying to do is make an independent determination of the effects of privatization. We’ll get an answer to that. I’m neither an advocate for privatization or against it. I want to weigh all the options.”
He said that even if there were no layoffs, there would be the potential for reduction of overtime.
More than $330,000 in compensation at overtime rates is included in the current budget. Regular salary expense amounts to $2.1 million. The overall current budget for the fire department is $4.4 million, and the city manager is proposing a $4.6 million budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Most of the fire department's spending is connected to personnel costs for about 40 employees.
A city committee has been reviewing proposals from three ambulance companies.
The city’s request for proposals stated that one qualification would be that ambulance companies would be paid by billing users and insurance providers. The city would not subsidize the service.
Some cities operate systems in which firefighters continue to respond to life-threatening emergencies, but patients are transported to hospitals via private ambulances.
The examination of ambulance services began after LRGHealthcare announced it would end a longstanding agreement to financially support ambulance services performed by the city fire department.
LRGH has been paying about $1 million a year, covering salaries and overtime for some of the firefighters staffing the ambulances. The hospital has been able to recover about $800,000 of that amount through bills to ambulance users or their health insurance providers.
Erickson has said that improved billing practices should be able to boost revenue and that there would be no net additional costs for the city once LRGH ends its participation.
Formal responses to the request for proposals were submitted by:
• BestCare Ambulance Services, Inc. of Gilford.
• Brewster Ambulance Service of Weymouth, Massachusetts.
• CarePlus Ambulance Services, Inc. of Merrimack.
The proposals themselves have not been released publicly.
It will be up to the City Council to determine whether any of the proposals meet the city's needs and whether it makes sense to privatize the service. Public input will also be sought as the review process continues.
The committee investigating the issue is composed of Councilor Bruce Cheney, City Manager Scott Myers, Police Chief Matt Canfield, city purchasing specialist Jon Gardner and Dr. Joshua Morrison of Lakes Region General Hospital.
