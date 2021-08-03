LACONIA — A fire, possibly started by an electrical malfunction, burned a section of the interior of an apartment at the Village of Winnipesaukee condominium complex in Weirs Beach Tuesday.
The Fire Department was alerted at 12:55 p.m. after a neighbor saw smoke coming from a first-floor apartment at 59 Treetop Circle.
When the first fire companies arrived on the scene they found fire burning around an air conditioning unit, Fire Lt. Heidi Beaulac reported. That prompted a first-alarm to bring in additional equipment and personnel to cover both the Weirs Beach and Laconia Central stations.
Due to the initial report that smoke was coming from the multi-unit building, fire companies from the Belmont and Gilford fire departments were dispatched as part of the initial alarm, Beaulac explained.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes, Beaulac said. Though the fire is still under investigation, she said an electrical problem appeared to have been the cause.
The unit looked to be unoccupied, and no injuries were reported, she said.
Deputy Chief Charles Roffo is handling the investigation into the exact cause of the fire.
