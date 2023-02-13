MEREDITH — A lack of ice across the Lakes Region didn't stop anglers from going all in during this year's 44th annual Great Meredith Ice Fishing Derby, where all winners were from the Granite State.

The winners' names were shared with a jubilant crowd Sunday afternoon, overlooking a partially frozen Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee. First prize went to to Charles Buhrman of Enfield for a 2.42-pound white perch caught on Squam Lake. Second prize went to Cody Chellis of Contoocook for a 9.3-pound laker, and third went to Jonathan Abear of Holderness for a 1.67-pound yellow perch. Jacob Bagley of Litchfield won the $5,000 raffle drawing.

