Van Buhrman, cousin of first place winner Charles Buhrman raises his hand in triumph after collecting his cousin's prize in his stead on Sunday afternoon. C. Buhram of Enfield New Hampshire claimed the $15,000 prize for sizable perch. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Derby officials estimated a 20 percent decrese in attendance when compared to last year. This was evident in the density of bob houses and fishing tents on Waukewan, the closest major water body to the Derby's headquarters on Meredith Bay. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
High winds and a lack of ice on Meredith Bay weren't enough to stop longtime fisherman Bob Levasseur from enjoying this year's derby. Conditions forced Levasseur to take up a spot on Lake Waukewan for the first time in his 35 years of ice fishing. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
The crowd cheers as Van Buhrman, center, and his brother Wyatt call their cousin Charles Buhrman of Enfield on speaker phone to tell him he's won first place and the $15,000 grand prize of the 44th annual Great Meredith Fishing Derby on Sunday. See story, page 4. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Van Buhrman, cousin of first place winner Charles Buhrman raises his hand in triumph after collecting his cousin's prize in his stead on Sunday afternoon. C. Buhram of Enfield New Hampshire claimed the $15,000 prize for sizable perch. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
From left, Sophia, Nicholas, Anthony Dittami look on as a Fish and Game officer inspects a catch of perch during the judging portion of the 44th annual Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby.
Left to right: Jim McCarthy, Bob King, Shawn Connor, Keith McCarthy, John King, display a 24 inch pickerel caught on Lake Winnisquam. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
A cluster of bob houses and ice fishing tents on Lake Waukewan. Warm and erratic weather forced many fisherman to alternate bodies of water. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Derby officials estimated a 20 percent decrese in attendance when compared to last year. This was evident in the density of bob houses and fishing tents on Waukewan, the closest major water body to the Derby's headquarters on Meredith Bay. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Former Derby Chairman Mike Pelzar weighs a recently caught trout at the Derby's headquarters on Saturday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
High winds and a lack of ice on Meredith Bay weren't enough to stop longtime fisherman Bob Levasseur from enjoying this year's derby. Conditions forced Levasseur to take up a spot on Lake Waukewan for the first time in his 35 years of ice fishing. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Crowds check the board in the final minutes before the winners are announced at the 44th Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
The crowd cheers as Van Buhrman, center, and his brother Wyatt call their cousin Charles Buhrman of Enfield on speaker phone to tell him he's won first place and the $15,000 grand prize of the 44th annual Great Meredith Fishing Derby on Sunday. See story, page 4. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
James Robertson, the last man accepted onto the board this year, displays his yellow perch, caught on Winnipesaukee. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Despite poor ice conditions throughout the region, thousands of people still bought tickets for this year's derby. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
MEREDITH — A lack of ice across the Lakes Region didn't stop anglers from going all in during this year's 44th annual Great Meredith Ice Fishing Derby, where all winners were from the Granite State.
The winners' names were shared with a jubilant crowd Sunday afternoon, overlooking a partially frozen Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee. First prize went to to Charles Buhrman of Enfield for a 2.42-pound white perch caught on Squam Lake. Second prize went to Cody Chellis of Contoocook for a 9.3-pound laker, and third went to Jonathan Abear of Holderness for a 1.67-pound yellow perch. Jacob Bagley of Litchfield won the $5,000 raffle drawing.
When the names of the winners were called, Buhrman's cousin, Van Buhrman, took to the deck to claim the prize.
“This is for my cousin,” Van shouted to the crowd. He told the group Buhrman was at home waiting to watch the Super Bowl.
Van called the winner on speakerphone to share the news, shouting, “You won, buddy.”
“I am beyond ecstatic,” Buhrman said over the phone. “It's all thanks to my cousins and my uncle Chuck for letting me come out with them.”
Van and his brother Wyatt spent the entire weekend with Buhrman fishing on Squam, catching around 15 fish.
“We fish on Big Squam and we live in Center Harbor,” Van said. “This year he pulled out the big white perch, he got lucky. This is his first time ever getting on the board.”
That first-time placement also earned Buhrman $15,000.
“He's going to pay off his boat with this money he said,” Van said. “He just got a brand new 2015 Whaler.”
Van described the weekend's conditions as a little slow, but his group was fortunate enough to have ice in their usual spot.
“It was about a foot of ice which is lucky for us, but this bay,” Van said, gesturing toward Meredith Bay, “it's kind of depressing, usually a lot of bobhouses out here. The energy changed around here, but where we were it stayed the same. A lot of people around us, a lot of good company.”
“The year's off a little bit,” said Derby Chair Bill Golden. “It's off 20%, probably about 4,500 tickets sold.” Golden added that of those 4,500 tickets, not all of them are official anglers.
“A lot of community supporters buy tickets for the cash drawings.”
The likely reason for this 20% dip? A lack of ice.
Unseasonably warm winter temperatures combined with just a few days of sub-zero temperatures left Meredith Bay, the usual hub for the event, mostly unfrozen and unable to support the weight of thousands of anglers and all their gear. Such conditions on Meredith Bay were nearly unprecedented, according to some contestants.
But the lack of ice failed to truly rain on Golden's parade.
“With this derby, it's on any public body of water in New Hampshire,” Golden pointed out. “They don't have to fish Winnipesaukee. There's a lot of lakes up here, not just this area. There's many bodies of water.”
In Meredith, the natural next choice was Lake Waukewan, home to this year's New England Pond Hockey Classic. On Saturday, a small but healthy herd of bob houses and tents had made their way onto the surface of Waukewan. High winds in the early morning kept a damper on recreational activities like cooking breakfast, but spirits remained high with derby participants.
“We're just here for the fun of it, if we get a fish then that's just that much greater,” said Mike Babineau, who's participated in the derby for 15 years. “We come out every year to bond with my brothers and friends. We hope this year we can get a fish on the board.”
For Babineau and his friends Kevin Ashburner and John Muir, the derby has been a staple for their friend group, a reason to reconnect and remember.
Conditions on Meredith Bay pushed Babineau's group and many others to Lake Waukewan for the first time in their fishing careers.
“This is my first time on Waukewan,” said Bob Levassuer, who added that the tournament was delayed one week back in 2016, but the current conditions on Meredith were unseen in his time.
“I've been doing it as long as I can remember. I'm 65 now, so 35 years,” Levassuer said as he sat out in the open cold awaiting a bite. “It takes a different breed.”
Contestant James Robertson, the last angler to make it to the board with 30 seconds to spare with a yellow perch caught on Winnipesaukee, noted the change in the ice, but said the conditions didn't take away from his experience.
“It's great, we wouldn't miss it, ice or no ice,” Robertson declared. “Mostly, you're drilling though 20 inches of ice or so, where we were, it was probably about 10 inches, then 8 inches further out,” Robertson continued. “Paugus Bay is all open water next to where we were fishing. It's crazy.”
Despite poor ice conditions around the Lakes Region, there appeared to be few incidents. Alton Bay reported a single call during which two men lost a UTV but managed to escape the icy waters on Friday.
As the climate changes in the Northeast, erratic winters could become more common. Speaking to the effects of climate change on future planning for the event, Golden referenced temperature swings throughout the century.
“Last weekend was an arctic blast,” Golden pointed out. “You look back, there was a record in 1927, a record in 1980," it seems erratic. "I'll leave that up to the scientists.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.