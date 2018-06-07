FRANKLIN — Federal agency representatives will join Mayor Tony Giunta for a resource roundtable at Franklin City Hall on Tuesday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m.
The purpose of the gathering is to discuss what federal resources are available and to provide contacts for key agencies.
Some of the agencies planning to have representatives there are the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, Department of Labor, Veterans Administration, Department of Health and Human Services, Corporation for National and Community Service, and the Small Business Administration.
The city also has contacted the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Transportation, and the Internal Revenue Service about sending representatives to the forum.
For more information and to reserve a seat, contact Erika Koizumi at Erika.Koizumi@hud.gov.
